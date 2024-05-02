High-Octane Glamour: Elite Preview Event Sets Stage for Miami Grand Prix Weekend

The glamour of Formula One racing is coming to Miami Beach in an exclusive kickoff event hosted by Creativo in partnership with the Ferrari Club. On May 3rd, 2024, a private waterfront residence will transform into an ultra-luxe celebration of automotive excellence and the arts, made possible by sponsors DooDoo Coin, Halbar, and ArtA.
This haute preview party, leading up to the weekend's Miami Grand Prix race, is presented by premier public relations firm Betancourt PR. Guests will get revved up with remarks from special speaker Jahm Najafi, major principal of the iconic McLaren Racing team.
"We're thrilled to partner with such prestigious brands to create this one-of-a-kind experience blending motorsports, art, and Miami sophistication," said Sasha Bernier of Creativo. "It's going to be a night of true sensory indulgence."
The evening's immersive environment will feature striking installations and live artworks by creatives Elena Bulatova, Mister George, and Marko Brandon. Curated specialty cocktails by Padre Azul Tequila, Helix 7 vodka and Askur gin will accompany oysters from Oysterville Sea Farms as guests mingle and enjoy.
Of course, the real stars will be the sleek multi-million dollar Ferraris displayed on the grounds of the stunning mansion. Automotive aficionados and F1 fanatics will revel in getting an ultra-close look at these precision speed machines.
Only 250 elite guests will have access to this uber-exclusive affair, with entry by private hospitality or concierge invitation only. The event's limited and intimate nature ensures every attendee will be able to fully savor the extravagant ambience and revel in this true luxury experience.
As the biggest names in racing descend on Miami, discerning enthusiasts will get an accelerated head start with this high-octane and ultra-VIP preview party. The ultimate kick-off to race weekend has arrived!