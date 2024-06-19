Celebrating 45 Years of ArtsConnection: The Art is the Heart of Life Festival

Reflecting on 45 Years of Innovation

Executive Director Rachel Watts reflected on ArtsConnection’s journey, saying, "During the fiscal crisis in New York, our teachers were being taken out of the schools. That's when ArtsConnection stepped in. We were one of the first organizations to work in the schools to bring artists into the classrooms." This initiative has grown into a legacy of innovation and leadership in arts education.

Watts highlighted the importance of supporting young artists, stating, "A lot of times, New York City public school students' parents believe their children should pursue careers as lawyers, doctors, or finance professionals. But this is the cultural capital of the world, and there are numerous jobs in lighting design, graphic design, and on Broadway that students should have access to." This mission is central to ArtsConnection's efforts to make arts a viable and respected career path.

Watts also remarked, "This is a celebration of New York City arts and culture and a celebration of the young people who make it so exciting." The event served as a testament to the vibrant and transformative power of arts education in the lives of NYC’s youth.