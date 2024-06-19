Literacy Partners’ 2024 Gala: A Night of Celebrities and Celebrations Raises Over $1 Million for NYC Literacy Education

A Heartfelt Thank You to Supporters

A special thanks goes to the Gala Committee, including Co-Chairs Courtney E.K. Lewis and Cynthia McFadden, and committee members Marie Brenner, Peter Brown, Jacqueline Weld Drake, Joni Evans, Katharine Raymond Hinton, Sheila Nevins, Victoria Chu Pao, Jordan Pavlin, Elizabeth T. Peabody, Perri Peltz, Lesley Stahl, Holland Taylor, and Fareed Zakaria. The event’s success was made possible by the generous support of Golden Anniversary Sponsors HarperCollins Publishers and News Corp.

Literacy Partners is dedicated to strengthening families through a two-generation approach to education. Offering free classes, community workshops, and educational media, the organization empowers low-income and immigrant parents and caregivers with the literacy and language skills necessary for success. Their programs integrate child development and parenting support to foster early reading, social-emotional growth, and school readiness in children. By breaking the cycle of poverty, improving job prospects, and closing the achievement gap, Literacy Partners creates lasting change for families and communities.

For more information about Literacy Partners and their transformative work, visit Literacy Partners.