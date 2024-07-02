Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon Presented by MEND Skincare Returns to the Hamptons in July

MEND Skincare proudly presents Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events! This exclusive, invitation-only event, hosted by the renowned TV personality Jill Zarin, returns to Southampton, NY, promising an unforgettable day filled with luxury, glamour, and charity.
Event Highlights:
Celebrity Guests: Mingle with stars from various Real Housewives franchises, including Jill Zarin, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and many more!
Red Carpet Experience: Walk the red carpet and enjoy VIP access to curated showcases from top brands in fashion, beauty, technology, and home decor.
Beauty and Wellness Activations: Indulge in complimentary services at the Beauty Bar featuring brands like Mend Skincare, Laifen Technologies, and Teleties. Enjoy wellness consultations with celebrity injector Jennifer Anne Di Landro of Dolce Aesthetics NY.
Exclusive Shopping: Experience one-on-one shopping with designers like Derek Lam, KC Chic Designs, and more.
Luxury Lounge: Relax with premier gin cocktails by Dillons Small Batch Distillers, hydration stations with LaCroix, Vida Life Science, and ZEN WTR, and enjoy the cooling comfort of Ember Wave wristbands.
Gourmet Delights: Savor the flavors of the Hamptons with fare from Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar, Suja Organic, and OWYN.
Gift Bags: Take home a coveted gift bag valued at up to $5,000, filled with summer's must-have products from top brands like Safely, Hanky Panky, and Jill & Ally.
A Day of Fun and Philanthropy
This event is not only about luxury and entertainment; it also supports Cancer Research and honors the memory of Jill’s late husband, Bobby Zarin. Join us in celebrating life, love, and giving back to the community.
Mark your calendars and get ready for a day of elegance, enjoyment, and excitement at Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon on July 20 in Southampton.
For more information on attending please email:
