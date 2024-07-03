Where to Watch the Macy's July 4th Fireworks on the Hudson River

Best Viewing Areas in Manhattan

1. W. 40th St. & 11th Ave. (ADA Accessible) This location offers excellent views and is accessible for individuals with disabilities. The entry point for ADA access is at W. 41st St. & 11th Ave.

2. W. 29th St. & 11th Ave. Another prime spot to catch the fireworks, offering clear, unobstructed views of the display over the Hudson River.

3. W. 12th St. & Washington St. This area provides a great vantage point with a close-up experience of the fireworks show.

4. W. 11th St. & Washington St. Located slightly south of W. 12th St., this spot is equally good for viewing the fireworks.

5. Christopher St. & Washington St. (ADA Accessible) Another accessible location for individuals with disabilities, ensuring everyone can enjoy the spectacular show.

Best Viewing Areas in New Jersey

1. Maxwell Place Park Located in Hoboken, this park offers an excellent view of the fireworks across the Hudson River.

2. Elysian Park Another great Hoboken spot, providing a comfortable area to watch the display.

3. Stevens Park With its spacious setting, Stevens Park is an ideal location for families and groups.

4. Pier A Park One of the most popular spots in Hoboken, Pier A Park offers fantastic views and ample space for spectators.

Areas Not Recommended for Viewing

While many locations offer great views, some areas in NYC are not recommended for watching the fireworks:

West Street between W. Houston & Leroy Streets

West Street between W. 14th & W. 26th Streets

West Street between W. 33rd & W. 34th Streets

West Street between W. 40th & W. 46th Streets

The High Line

The Battery

These areas may have restricted views or heavy pedestrian traffic, making them less ideal for viewing the fireworks.

Viewing Tips

Arrive Early: To secure a good spot, plan to arrive several hours before the fireworks start.

Public Transportation: Use public transportation to avoid traffic and parking difficulties.

Comfort: Bring folding chairs, blankets, and snacks to stay comfortable while you wait.

Enjoy the Macy's July 4th Fireworks and make sure to pick a spot that offers the best experience for you and your family. This year's return to the west side of the Hudson River is sure to be a memorable one. Happy Independence Day!