20th Annual Hamptons Happening Benefiting The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Raises Funds to Support Cutting-Edge Cancer Research

Over 400 guests attended the 20th Annual Hamptons Happening, one of the Hamptons’ most-anticipated summer charity social events which this year raised $450,000 - the largest sum raised for this event in the past decade.

The event took place on the beautiful Bridgehampton estate of hosts Kenneth and Maria Fishel. Funds raised will support groundbreaking research funded by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), a leading international organization dedicated to eradicating cancer.