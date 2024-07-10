20th Annual Hamptons Happening Benefiting The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Raises Funds to Support Cutting-Edge Cancer Research

Over 400 guests attended the 20th Annual Hamptons Happening, one of the Hamptons’ most-anticipated summer charity social events which this year raised $450,000 - the largest sum raised for this event in the past decade.
The event took place on the beautiful Bridgehampton estate of hosts Kenneth and Maria Fishel. Funds raised will support groundbreaking research funded by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), a leading international organization dedicated to eradicating cancer.
During the event, SWCRF presented Arthur F. Backal (Chief Executive Officer, Backal Hospitality Group) with the 2024 Distinguished Hospitality Award, Chef Francois Payard (Southold Social) received the Distinguished Restaurateur Award. Cheri Kaufman (CEO C iGive, Founding Partner, Kaufman Astoria Studios) is the 2024 Distinguished Businesswoman Award.
Stephen Kliegerman (President, Development Marketing, Brown Harris Stevens) received the Distinguished Business Real Estate Award, Fern Mallis (NYFW Founder, Fern Mallis LLC) was the recipient of the Dinstinguished Fashion Cares Award, and DJ CherishTheLuv (Broadway Co-Producer & DJ, 2024 Tony Nominated "Here Lies Love") the Distinguished Cancer Crusader Award.
As is the tradition, attendees at the beloved event enjoyed a night of delicious tastings from dozens of premier chefs, restaurants, and beverage companies (full list below) as well as be treated to a thrilling live auction.
Notable Attendees included: Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Arthur F. Backal, Chef Francois Payard, Cheri Kaufman, Stephen Kliegerman, Fern Mallis, DJ CherishTheLuv, Chris Wragge, Sarah Wragge, Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel, Alasdair Nichol, Father Alex Karloutsos, Jean Shafiroff.
Theodore A. Rapp Foundation
Kenneth & Maria Fishel
Stephen Kliegerman, Cheri Kaufman, Dentons, Backal Hospitality Group, Hank Lane Music & Productions, Fusion Productions, Creative Games, Simone Development Companies, A La Mode Shoppe, Fabric to Finish, and the Friedman Rosenthal Team at Brown Harris Stevens.
Freeman’s | Hindman
James Lane Post, Lawlor Media Group
Hamptons Happening event is chaired by Mark D. Friedman of Brown Harris Stevens and Jamie Koff, Fabric to Finish with co-chair Bess Freedman and Journal Chair Erica Linden-Fineberg.
The event committee includes Alexandra Adame, Karen Amster-Young, Chris Arlotta, Arthur Backal, Antonella Bertello, Dawn Celovsky, Deanna Ceriano, Priscila Chateau, Natalie Cohen Gould, Maxine Danowitz, Maria Fishel, Elena Gibbs, Latifa Hamra, Leslie Keidan, Dina Koutroumanis, Norah Lawlor, Lori & Scott Levine, Jessica Mackin-Cipro, Gennaro Pecchia, Christine Prydatko, Susan Santoro, Randi Schatz, Liana Silverstein, and Chelsea Whitney.
Chef Francois Payard, Bellissima Prosecco & Wines, Nadel, Arlotta Food Studio, El Verano, Deeky Dawg, a La ModeShoppe, Magnolia Bakery, 317 Main Street, Little Sesame, David Burke Hospitality Management, Backal Hospitality Group, Versa, Riverpark, Lulu Kitchen & Bar, T-Bar, East Hampton Shucker Company, Dough Donuts, Amante 1530, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Night Inn Experience, Scott’s Protein Balls, Elegant Affairs, Wolfer Estates Vineyard, Good Eats, and Taco Mahal.
Adam Lippes, Alex Mill, Almond Restaurant, Alps & Meters, Aman’s Nama, Ammunition Wines & Spirits, Andie Eats, Arlotta Cashmere, Arlotta Food Studio, Art Peritus, Arthur Backal & Backal Hospitality Group, Aviator Nation, Beata Baranska Beauty & Co., Beatty Cohan, Barry Manilow, Bellissima, Bistro Vendome, Blackfoot Hospitality Restaurants, Blade, Blade Streamliner, Bloomingdales, Blossom, Blue Provence, Body Evolutions, Calissa, Call Me Cookie, Candy Zoo, Carlos Falchi, Cavalli Luggage, Chaise Fitness, Chase Willman Fitness, Chateau D’Esclans, Chef Joey Capanaro, Chef Julien Medina, Chef Rocco DiSpirito, Claude’s Restaurant, COCO-MAT, Benvolio Group LLC, Carolina Y Monterrubio, Barrera & Couture Clean New York, CoreBarreFit, Cori Forster Giclee, Dale Novick Ltd., David Blaine, David Samson, David Yurman, Dear Sundays, Disney on Broadway, DJ CherishTheLuv, Drs. Goldberg & Lantnen, el Tacobar SagHarbor, Equinox, Fashionphile, Felicetti USA Inc., Fern Mallis, Five Iron Golf, Forest Hills Stadium, Free People, Freeman’s | Hindman, Friedman Rosenthal Team BHS, Fresh Meadow Country Club, Fusion, Greenwich Polo Club, GuS Soda, Hamptiki Boats, 27 HamptonSalon, Hamptons Handpoured, Hamptons Polo, Harry Carson, Hasalon, Hästens, Helen Yarmak, Herbal Face Food, Hillary Tannenbaum Weinstein, Holly Holden & Co Ltd. & Gramercy Atelier, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Hotel Croydon & South Beach Group Hotels, Hotel Indigo East End , House of Bo, Hudson National Golf Club, Il Gufo, Imagine It Done, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Jefrey Pollock & Deborah Brown Pollock, JennAir, Jenni Kayne, Johnson’s Popcorn Inc., Jones Beach Theater, Julian Farel Salon, Jumper Maybach, Kashkaval Garden, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Killarney Golf & Fishing, Kobi Halperin, Kolobar, Konstantinos Floral Design and Décor, L2Art Advisory, La Grenouille, Lakebound, Lazare Biomimetic Dentistry & Smile Design, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lauder Family, Laura Geller , Le Bernardin, Legend Cookhouse Sauce, Leila Pinto, Lincoln Restaurante, Lila Pants, LiveNation, Live with Kelly & Mark, Loews Regency Hotel, Lois D. Sasson Design, Sasson Thomas Inc., Lolima, LoveShackFancy, luxurydaycharters.com, Maison Gerard, Nicholas Howey, Marc Jacobs, MarieBelle New York (Soho), Marks Off Madison, Marlene Brown Jewelry, Marvin Scott, Melissa Polo Landau, Meredith Lesley / Studio IX, Miami Chains & Co., Mikey Pozarik Studios, Mixology Clothing, Movado, Nama at Aman’s, National Circus Project, Nederlander, Neuhaus, NHL, Nile Rodgers, Norah Lawlor, Nordstrom, North Fork Pot Pies, Omega x Swatch, OPR Eyewear, Palm Bay International, Patina Group, PeterThomasRoth, Piccolo Cucina, Pickle Hospitality, Polo Hamptons, Porter House Bar & Grill, Premier Chess, Quality Branded, Ralph Pucci International, Ramy Brook, Rand Luxury, Restaurant DANIEL, Rebecca Minkoff, Relax Hampton, Restaurant DANIEL, RHODE, Riverpark, Roberto Cavalli, Rocco, Roundabout Theatre Company, Royce New York, RPM Raceway, Sachin & Babi, Sarah Wragge Wellness, Sharon Wilkes, Skinfluence, SL Green, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of NY, Southold Social, State of the Art, Stephen Kliegerman, Steve Schirripa, Stiletto Entertainment, Sundaes on Main, Supersmile, Suzanne Friedler, Tate’s Bake Shop, Taub Family Companies, The Baker House, The Knife Gal, The Qi, Tommy Bahama, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Thompson Ferrier, THONGO, Tommy Hilfiger, Torissi, Tote Taxi, Union Burger Bar, VanHall Interiors, Versa, Warren Street Bar & Restaurant, Whippoorwill Golf Club, Whispering Angel, Yankee Organization, and YVEL.
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.
For more information, visit
I: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X/T: @waxmancancer
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.