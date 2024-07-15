A Star-Studded Celebration at HMI’s School’s Out Fundraiser in the Hamptons

Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) is thrilled to announce its 45th anniversary with a spectacular event in the Hamptons. This year’s School’s Out fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the beautiful private residence of the Browns in Water Mill, NY. Known as the "Hamptons event of the summer," School’s Out promises an unforgettable evening to support LGBTQIA+ youth.

A Night to Remember

This year, we are honored to have two-time Emmy award-winning TV host, journalist, and author Tamron Hall as our special guest host. Tamron, who previously hosted HMI’s Emery Awards in 2015, has created a special cocktail for the event from her upcoming cookbook, "A Confident Cook."

“I’m delighted and honored to be a part of Hetrick-Martin Institute’s fundraiser, School’s Out,” said Hall. “HMI’s dedication to transforming the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth, particularly in mental health support, is truly inspiring. I’m excited to celebrate this milestone with them.”

Celebrating 45 Years of Impact

As HMI marks its 45th year, we continue to expand our resources and services, especially for queer and trans young people of color. HMI Chief Executive Officer Amy Harclerode emphasized the importance of this event in raising awareness and funds to support our mission. “We hope to build upon HMI’s impressive legacy by expanding our reach to serve the hundreds of thousands of queer and trans youth beyond New York City,” she said.

Event Highlights

Host Committee: The event boasts an impressive host committee including Andy Cohen, Darren Star, Candace Bushnell, Thom Filicia, Kelly Bensimon, and Brynn Whitfield.

Special Performance: The evening will feature a mesmerizing performance during dinner, with DJ Lina Bradford providing music throughout the night.

Culinary Delights: Enjoy a sit-down dinner with dishes from renowned establishments like Duryea’s, STK Steakhouse, Almond Restaurant, Carissa’s Bakery, and Chloe’s.

Be a Part of the Celebration

Tickets and sponsorships for School’s Out can be purchased at hmischoolsout.com. Cocktail tickets start at $500, and the exclusive Best of the Hamptons Dinner tickets start at $1,500.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support a worthy cause while enjoying an evening of elegance and entertainment in the Hamptons. Join us and help make a difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth.