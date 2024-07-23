Kindness on Tap Brings a Summertime Celebration to Boca Raton

Just when you thought everyone in South Florida had boarded a plane for the Greek Isles or elsewhere exotic and breezy, an array of summertime events proves there’s life after April--in fact, there’s year-round celebration and fun in the area.
Case in point: Kindness on Tap, Sip with a Promise, a benefit for Family Promise of Southeast Florida coming up on . The event features two full hours’ worth of tempting light bites, open bar, wine tasting, music, auctions and much more in the wonderful (and air conditioned) setting of the Oak Room at Farmer’s Table. The summertime celebration brings together community leaders, donors and supporters of the organization, along with those looking for a little sizzle-season socializing. It offers a great opportunity to meet neighbors and make new friends without all the in-season formality and crowds, while benefitting a worthy cause.
All proceeds from the event will directly benefit families served by Family Promise of Southeast Florida by providing them with temporary housing assistance.
Grab your tickets
