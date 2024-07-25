Beauty Icon Bobbi Brown Star of Fundraising Luncheon for the East Hampton Emergency Department

The new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024 and open in the spring of 2025. It will operate under the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system, which includes Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

It will provide essential services to visitors and residents from Bridgehampton to Montauk. Fundraising for the new facility has been a partnership between the Southampton Hospital Foundation, East Hampton Healthcare Foundation, and SBM. The East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department will encompass approximately 22,000 square feet providing:

● Cardiac monitoring capability in every exam room

● Dedicated suite for advanced imaging

● Fast-track treatment rooms for general, pediatric, obstetrics/gynecology, and ophthalmology patients

● On-site ambulance for hospital

● Isolation rooms (2)

● Resuscitation room

To support the SBM East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department, please call the Southampton Hospital Foundation at (631) 726-8700.