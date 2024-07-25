HMI’s ‘School’s Out’ Event: A Night to Remember and a Record-Breaking Success

The Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), the nation's oldest organization dedicated to serving LGBTQIA+ youth, hosted its annual ‘School’s Out’ event on July 20, 2024, in Water Mill. The fundraiser, held at the stunning private residence of Marcus Brown, Vice President of Entergy Corporation, and his family, raised a record-breaking $760,000 to support queer and trans youth during the summer months when school resources are unavailable.
The evening was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a lineup of notable guests and supporters. Emmy Award-winning TV host and journalist Tamron Hall served as the special guest-host, bringing her charisma and support to the cause. Event co-chairs Ben Dixon, Laurence Milstein, and Tonia Steck, along with HMI CEO Amy Harclerode, played pivotal roles in the evening’s success. The host committee included prominent figures such as Andy Cohen, Candace Bushnell, Thom Filicia, Darren Star, and Kelly Bensimon.
Guests were treated to a "Best of the Hamptons" dinner, showcasing culinary masterpieces from esteemed local establishments like Duryea’s, STK Steakhouse, Almond Restaurant, Carissa’s Bakery, and Chloe’s. The exquisite dining experience was a highlight of the evening, complementing the event's elegant ambiance.
The live auction was a focal point of the night, generating significant excitement and contributions. Highlights included two Super Bowl 2025 tickets with VIP access, which sold for an impressive $22,000, and two United Airlines tickets to any destination worldwide, fetching $48,000. Additionally, a luxurious five-hour boat trip around the Hamptons, complete with lunch at The Pridwin Hotel on Shelter Island, was sold to producer Darren Star.
Adding a touch of magic to the evening, the Aqualillies, a renowned group of synchronized swimmers, performed during the cocktail hour. Their captivating routine set the tone for a night of elegance and celebration.
The event's visual appeal was meticulously curated by Anthony Taccetta Event Design, with stunning tablescapes provided by Christofle. The sophisticated décor contributed to the evening's refined atmosphere, making it a truly memorable experience for all attendees.
HMI’s ‘School’s Out’ event is more than just a glamorous night in the Hamptons; it plays a crucial role in supporting LGBTQIA+ youth during the summer months. The funds raised ensure that these young individuals have access to essential services such as housing, mental health support, and educational resources. These services are vital for their well-being and personal development, especially when schools are closed, and other resources are limited.
