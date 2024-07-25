Mend Skincare Presented Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Laifen and Ticket2events benefiting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust

Shopping was a plenty for guests like Jean Shafiroff and Meridith O’Connor who took time at the pop-up shops from KC Designs jewelry, Derek Lam and Modus Rio. A pup-friendly stoppable section featured innovated tech from Oneisall and luxurious accessories from Glow-Pups. Jill & Ally also showcased their latest designs of pickleball paddles.

Food was a plenty at Mend Presents Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon where guests had their choice in fare from companies like Chef Ashley who created an assortment of tea sandwiches, a call it how you want it pizza bar by Americano Pizza Cart and fresh Lobster Rolls at toasted buns from The Hamptons own LUNCH. Dessert was served all day using tech from Solato ( a gelato machine) and at a more traditional ice cream cart by Cream and Sugar. After making their rounds at Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon guests received a Quilted Koala gift bag stuffed with merch valued up to $5,000 that was transported from Palm Beach to the Hamptons with the help of Roadway Moving. Items inside included Coola, Corckcicle, Hanky Panky, Beachwaver, GDFEY shoes, ALOAH collection, Scripto Lighters Hanky Panky, TONGO, LMNT, bags, protein powder and shakers from Truvani, Manta Sleep, bags from DaCosta Verde Bloom Essentials, Amika, and hats from Tommy Hilfiger.