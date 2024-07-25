Mend Skincare Presented Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Laifen and Ticket2events benefiting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust

The event produced by Sean Koski and Brian Kelly, celebrity event planners, as well as co-hosts’ featured a particular design by Ticket2Events and was decorated appropriately with Jill Zarin rugs. It included a collection of furniture made by Chita, included Atlas Party Rental and a sneak peek at the new Glass House Boca Raton on the lawn of the Southampton Inn.
All guests were treated to being pampered like a celebrity at Mend Skincare presents Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon and it started with consultations from Jen DiLandro of Dolce Aesthetics. Following their choice pick of hair accessories by Teleties, where guests like Ramona Singer and LeeAnn Locken were seen getting the perfect blow-out using Laifen technology. Teresa Giudice was also spotted receiving an express gel manicure touchup by Freshcoat. Complimentary gifts were up for grabs at the beauty bar that were provided a custom tote bag from Dacosta Verde, that featured items from Branch Basics, Safely, SkinMedica, Coola, Truvani, Corckcicle, Colleen Roth Child, Beachwaver and more.
To keep guests cool VIPs like Jennifer Aydin and Julia Haart received an Embr Wave 2 device at check-in. A live a good life section included Vida Life Sciences who debuted an innovated way to take vitamins, OWYN protein drinks and SUJA life who shared their love collection with guests for the first time in The Hamptons. Delores Cantina and other guests stayed hydrated from the complimentary onsite IV Drips at the hydration station that also featured LaCroix, Zen Wtr, or Boxed Water and sipped on Gin Cocktails by Dillons Small Batch Distillers. Shave Stix presented guests like Gary Brody with the perfect hair eliminator tool and Huggs showcased their answer to better sleep using their fabulous anti-hangover mask. The Cocktail Collection served guests signature cocktails and rosé from Wolfer Wines.
Shopping was a plenty for guests like Jean Shafiroff and Meridith O’Connor who took time at the pop-up shops from KC Designs jewelry, Derek Lam and Modus Rio. A pup-friendly stoppable section featured innovated tech from Oneisall and luxurious accessories from Glow-Pups. Jill & Ally also showcased their latest designs of pickleball paddles.
Food was a plenty at Mend Presents Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon where guests had their choice in fare from companies like Chef Ashley who created an assortment of tea sandwiches, a call it how you want it pizza bar by Americano Pizza Cart and fresh Lobster Rolls at toasted buns from The Hamptons own LUNCH. Dessert was served all day using tech from Solato ( a gelato machine) and at a more traditional ice cream cart by Cream and Sugar. After making their rounds at Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon guests received a Quilted Koala gift bag stuffed with merch valued up to $5,000 that was transported from Palm Beach to the Hamptons with the help of Roadway Moving. Items inside included Coola, Corckcicle, Hanky Panky, Beachwaver, GDFEY shoes, ALOAH collection, Scripto Lighters Hanky Panky, TONGO, LMNT, bags, protein powder and shakers from Truvani, Manta Sleep, bags from DaCosta Verde Bloom Essentials, Amika, and hats from Tommy Hilfiger.
Notable Attendees included: Sean Koski & Brian Kelly (Celebrity Event Planners Ticket2Events), Jill Zarin (RHONY, RHUGT, The GOAT), LeeAnne Locken (RHODallas), Ally Shapiro, Julia Haart (TV Personality), Ramona Singer (RHONY), Aviva Drescher (RHONY), Dolores Catatina (RHONJ), Teresa Giudice (RHONJ), Jennifer Aydin (RHONJ), and their husbands, Louie Ruelas, Bill Aydin, Jean Shafiroff, Amy Green, Leesa Rowland, Chef Stu, Gary Brody, Wendell Holland (Survivor, The Goat), Serena Pitt (The Bachelor), Joe Amabile (The Bachelor), Jade Shenker (Netflix: Owning Manhattan), and Lucy Sky (Actress).
