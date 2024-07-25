The Highlight of The Hamptons’ Season Southampton Hospital Foundation Annual Summer Party Returns!

Honorees for the night are Father Alexander Karloutsos and Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale, both unwavering advocates for our community.

Father Alexander Karloutsos, recently retired, served as the Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Special Assistant to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros. He is the Spiritual Advisor to the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America, and to Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy & Hellenism. He also served for 46 years as the representative of the Archdiocese to the White House, the Congress, state and local officials, Greek American organizations, political action, religious freedom and human rights groups. Father Alexander is also the pastor of The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in the Hamptons and serves as the Orthodox Christian Chaplain for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Dr. Van Arsdale has dedicated over 15 years to medicine, bringing extensive experience and expertise to his various roles. As a Field Surgeon in the 42nd Infantry Division, he has admirably served the country in both peacetime and combat situations. In academia, Dr. Van Arsdale has made significant contributions. He served as an Assistant Professor at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor at Stony Brook University Hospital. At Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, he is the Director of Medical Education and Site Designated Institutional Official (DIO). Dr. Van Arsdale is board-certified in Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. His academic career includes publishing several papers and securing multiple grants, highlighting his commitment to advancing medical knowledge. In addition to his medical qualifications, Dr. Van Arsdale holds a master’s degree in health administration (MHA) from Cornell University’s Sloan School, further enhancing his leadership and administrative skills in the medical field.