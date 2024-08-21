Kenneth & Maria Fishel Host VIP Pre-Polo Reception in support of Opera Italiana is in the Air at their Bridgehampton Estate

Maria and her husband and company CEO, Kenneth Fishel, run Renaissance Properties, a family-run New York based real estate organization. The luxury real estate agency has distinguished itself as one of New York’s premier family-owned real estate firms for over a half a century. With over one million square feet of prime commercial and luxury residential space in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Florida, Renaissance prides itself on bringing the highest level of comfort and modern technology within the most elegant build-outs; which provide the best living spaces and the fastest services to all of its tenants.

Aside from providing people the best locations to work and live, Maria is a prominent socialite, arts patron and philanthropist who works to positively impact the lives of others. Maria and Kenneth are dedicated to charitable giving through numerous arts, animal rights, health-related, and civic improvement causes. Since 2009, the Fishels have been strong supporters of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), where they have been instrumental in raising funds to help minimize and eradicate the scourges of cancer.