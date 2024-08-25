A Symphony of Tradition and Innovation: The New York Philharmonic's 2024–25 Season Opens with Outstanding Performances

Kicking off the subscription season on September 12, 13, and 15, the Philharmonic welcomes back two of its most cherished collaborators—conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and pianist Emanuel Ax. This reunion marks a celebration of long-standing artistry, as both have graced the Philharmonic’s stage for decades, leaving an indelible mark on its legacy.

The program, which features Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 14 and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, is a testament to the enduring appeal of these musical giants. Mozart’s intricate and elegant composition will be brought to life by Ax, whose interpretations have always been lauded for their sensitivity and brilliance. Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, with its sweeping emotional range, will be rendered in full grandeur by Tilson Thomas, a maestro whose deep connection to Mahler’s works is well documented. For lovers of classical music, this concert series is not merely an event—it’s an experience that promises to resonate long after the final note fades.