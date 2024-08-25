A Symphony of Tradition and Innovation: The New York Philharmonic's 2024–25 Season Opens with Outstanding Performances

As the city that never sleeps awakens to a new cultural season, the New York Philharmonic is poised to captivate audiences once again with its 2024–25 season opener. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall, this year’s lineup not only celebrates the rich history of one of the world’s most esteemed orchestras but also ventures into new realms of artistic exploration. The season promises to be a brilliant blend of classical tradition and contemporary innovation, offering something extraordinary for every connoisseur of fine music.
Kicking off the subscription season on September 12, 13, and 15, the Philharmonic welcomes back two of its most cherished collaborators—conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and pianist Emanuel Ax. This reunion marks a celebration of long-standing artistry, as both have graced the Philharmonic’s stage for decades, leaving an indelible mark on its legacy.
The program, which features Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 14 and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, is a testament to the enduring appeal of these musical giants. Mozart’s intricate and elegant composition will be brought to life by Ax, whose interpretations have always been lauded for their sensitivity and brilliance. Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, with its sweeping emotional range, will be rendered in full grandeur by Tilson Thomas, a maestro whose deep connection to Mahler’s works is well documented. For lovers of classical music, this concert series is not merely an event—it’s an experience that promises to resonate long after the final note fades.
On September 19 and 21, the Philharmonic’s musicians themselves take center stage as Artistic Partners, curating a program that reflects on the orchestra’s illustrious history while casting a forward-looking gaze toward the future. Under the baton of Ken-David Masur, who makes his NY Phil subscription debut, the orchestra will navigate a rich tapestry of works that highlight both the evolution of the Philharmonic and the broader musical landscape.
The evening’s program is nothing short of eclectic, featuring the World Premiere of Augusta Read Thomas’s Bebop Kaleidoscope — Homage to Duke Ellington, an NY Phil commission that pays tribute to one of jazz’s most influential figures. Complementing this modern masterpiece are selections from J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suites as arranged by former Philharmonic Music Director Gustav Mahler, Ellington’s Harlem, and Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber. This concert is a must-see for those who appreciate not only the roots of classical music but also its ongoing evolution.
For those seeking a fusion of disciplines, the first Kravis Nightcap event of the season on September 21 is not to be missed. Co-curated by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, the evening promises an intimate and innovative collaboration between the worlds of ballet and symphony. Set for a late 10:00 p.m. start, this performance is perfect for night owls and cultural aficionados alike.
While the exact program details are yet to be revealed, Peck’s involvement assures a night of exceptional artistry. Known for her impeccable technique and emotive performances, Peck, alongside the Philharmonic musicians, will undoubtedly craft an experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional performance.
The jewel in the crown of the Philharmonic’s season opener is the Opening Gala on September 24, featuring the mesmerizing Cynthia Erivo. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning vocalist makes her Philharmonic debut in a program that promises to be as diverse as it is dazzling. Under the direction of Manfred Honeck, Erivo will lend her powerhouse vocals to a selection of popular songs and Broadway hits, including Don’t Rain on My Parade and Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).
This year’s Gala honors Klara Silverstein and NY Phil Board Member Larry A. Silverstein, recognizing their longstanding support of the arts. The evening will commence with a cocktail reception on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade, followed by the concert, and culminates with a luxurious seated dinner attended by NY Phil artists and VIPs. Gala dress is black tie, ensuring the evening is as elegant as the performances on stage.
As the New York Philharmonic opens its 2024–25 season, the stage is set for a series of performances that will inspire, challenge, and delight. Whether you are a seasoned patron or a newcomer to the world of classical music, this season offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at its finest. Tickets are available now, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary cultural journey.
For more information and to secure your seats, visit nyphil.org or call (212) 875-5656.
