Film & Talk | Mary Heilmann: Waves, Roads & Hallucinations

The Parrish Art Museum, in collaboration with the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), is excited to present a special film screening of Mary Heilmann: Waves, Roads & Hallucinations. Directed by Matt Creed, this 73-minute documentary offers an immersive exploration of the life and work of acclaimed contemporary artist Mary Heilmann.
Following the screening, join us for an engaging Q&A session with Producer Jacqueline Sischy. The evening will conclude with a light reception and the exclusive reveal of the poster for the 32nd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival, designed by Mary Heilmann herself.
This event is a must-see for art enthusiasts, film lovers, and anyone interested in the intersection of visual arts and cinema. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience Mary Heilmann’s vibrant world through the lens of film and see the HIFF poster designed by Mary Heilmann.
Date: August 30, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, NY
TO REGISTER VISIT: www.parrishart.org
Admission:
$13 Museum Members
$20 Adults & Resident Benefits Passholders
$18 Seniors
$10 Students
$5 Children
Born in 1940 in San Francisco, California, Mary Heilmann earned a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara (1962), and an MA from the University of California, Berkeley (1967). She moved to New York the following year, in 1968. Since then, Heilmann’s work has appeared in three Whitney Biennial exhibitions (1972, 1989, 2008) and is included in the permanent collections of many museums worldwide, including the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, San Francisco MoMA, National Gallery of Art, the Bonnefanten Museum in Maastricht, Netherlands, and the Städel Museum in Frankfurt, Germany.
Heilmann’s work is in the permanent collection of the Parrish Art Museum, and she most recently participated in Artists Choose Parrish, Part I, in 2023. This documentary offers a visually immersive journey through the artist’s life, using rare archival material and in-studio footage to explore her mind and practice.
