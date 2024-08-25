Film & Talk | Mary Heilmann: Waves, Roads & Hallucinations

Born in 1940 in San Francisco, California, Mary Heilmann earned a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara (1962), and an MA from the University of California, Berkeley (1967). She moved to New York the following year, in 1968. Since then, Heilmann’s work has appeared in three Whitney Biennial exhibitions (1972, 1989, 2008) and is included in the permanent collections of many museums worldwide, including the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, San Francisco MoMA, National Gallery of Art, the Bonnefanten Museum in Maastricht, Netherlands, and the Städel Museum in Frankfurt, Germany.

Heilmann’s work is in the permanent collection of the Parrish Art Museum, and she most recently participated in Artists Choose Parrish, Part I, in 2023. This documentary offers a visually immersive journey through the artist’s life, using rare archival material and in-studio footage to explore her mind and practice.