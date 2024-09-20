TV Personality Josh McBride's Annual Birthday Bash Takes Over NYC with Star-Studded Performances

As New York Fashion Week dazzled with its signature blend of high-end glamour and exclusive parties, one event emerged as the undeniable highlight of the season: TV personality Josh McBride's annual birthday extravaganza on Friday, September 6th.
Hosted at the chic celebrity hotspot Nebula in the heart of Times Square, the night was nothing short of spectacular. The venue pulsed with an electric energy as over 400 stylish guests swirled through the doors, each dressed to impress in sleek black and shimmering silver, in perfect harmony with the party’s glam color scheme. DJ Nyce kept the beats thumping, while the guest list read like a who’s who of entertainment: Tiffany Pollard (I Love New York), Clay Gravesande (Love Is Blind), Guerdy Abraira (Real Housewives of Miami), Kamie Crawford (MTV’s Catfish), R'Bonney Gabriel (Miss Universe 2022), Aparna Shewakramani (Indian Matchmaking), Ty Hunter, Chris Redd (SNL), Laura Geller (Laura Geller Makeup), Annabelle Hedges (model), Lisa Evers (Fox5), Hazel Sanchez (PIX11 Anchor) and many more
The revelers sipped on cocktails crafted with Tequila Mi Campo and Juliette Liqueur and there could not be a celebration without the sparkling touch of Whoopi Prosecco, a bubbly creation by none other than Whoopi Goldberg herself. Sweet indulgence was served up by Baked By Melissa, adding a touch of sugary delight to an already opulent evening.
But the true highlight of the night came from a series of unforgettable surprise performances that left guests spellbound. Rising Afrobeat sensation Yung Wylin took the stage first, electrifying the crowd with his hit single “Good Energy,” both the original and its afrohouse remix, along with his new summer 2024 anthem “Island Gyal.” The energy soared as Ryan Toby, known for his role in Sister Act 2, wowed the audience with renditions of “Oh Happy Day” and “Joyful, Joyful,” followed by his iconic track “What Would You Do” from City High and a thrilling medley of his greatest hits he has written.
The surprises kept coming as TV personality Tiffany “New York” Pollard took the stage to shower Josh with affection and introduce the next performer: Lil Mama. She brought the house down with her infectious hits “Girlfriend,” “Sausage,” and “Lip Gloss.” During her set, guests received lip gloss from her line 'It's Poppin,' with one reveler exclaiming, “Wow, the lip gloss really is poppin’!”
As if the night couldn’t get any more electrifying, Yung Joc appeared to raise a toast to Josh with a shot of Patron and launched into a high-energy set that included “Patron,” “It’s Goin’ Down,” and “Buy You a Drink,” capping off the evening with a high-octane finale that left everyone raving about this night of pure, unadulterated magic.
