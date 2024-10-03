Second Annual New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) Announces 2024 Award Winners

The NYCIFFF jury, consisting of esteemed professionals and visionaries in the fashion and film industries, had the challenging task of selecting the winners from an array of outstanding submissions. After careful deliberation, the festival was thrilled to announce the following 2024 award recipients:

Best Makeup: Nebula by Nain Maslun (Chile)

Best Hairstyling: Hong Kong Ballet: Tutu Academy by Dean Alexander (United States)

Best Cinematography: Vivier Express by Nicoangelo Gelormini (Italy)

Best Music / Sound Design: SOGNO x Vivienne Westwood by Marco Celotti (Italy)

Best Metaverse Fashion Film: A New Beginning by Christophe Chudy (France)

Best Micro Fashion Film: The Collector by Julien D’Andon (Italy)

Best Fashion Documentary: Love Letter to Asian Women by Min Soo Park (United States)

Best Message: The Runway of Hope – Kindness is Cool by Lusia Diaz (United States)

Best Experimental Fashion Film: Nebula by Nain Maslun (Chile)

Best Model Ensemble: Vogue World – London by Charlotte Wales (France)

Best Emerging Talent Designer: Meruert Tolegen SS24 Part 2 by Mereurt Tolegen (United States)

Best Student Fashion Designer: The Character Chronicles by Anke De Veirman (Belgium)

Best Student Fashion Film: M.O.V.I.E. by Beatrice Mazza, Barbara Maria Medeiros (Italy)

Best Emerging Talent Filmmaker: Catch of the Day by Joshua Stoker (United States)

Best Fashion Editorial: A New Beginning by Christophe Chudy (France)

Best Actress / Female Model: Hannah Dodd for Charlatan by Gracie Otto (Australia)

Best Actor / Male Model: Miles Frank for Vivier Express by Nicolangelo Gelormini (Italy)

Best Skin: Ohla Hitko for Meruert Tolegen SS24 Part 2 by Meruert Tolegen (United States)

Best Director: Nicoangelo Gelormini for Vivier Express (Italy)

Best Fashion Film: Levitate by Luis Velasco (Spain)

2024 Trailblazer Award: Elton Ilirjani for Je Suis Mona by Malan Breton (United States)

People’s Choice Award: The Artisan’s Corner by Yahaira Serrano Venegas, Katherine Valadez, Giordano Lecona and Noreh Morales Rios (Mexico)

These exceptional films and talents captivated the audience and jury with their artistic vision and dedication to the fusion of fashion and film. The NYCIFFF applauds their creativity and contribution to the world of fashion filmmaking.