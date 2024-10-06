Alan Sonfist's Celestial Meadow to Transform Parrish Art Museum's Landscape by 2026

Artist Alan Sonfist is creating Celestial Meadow, a site-specific art installation in the Museum’s front Meadow. This two-year project will feature plantings inspired by astral constellations visible above the Museum. The pattern and colors of the native flora to be planted will mirror the pattern and colors of the stars—ranging from warm blues to vibrant yellows and reds.

To launch this Land Art Forward installation, the growth of an invasive non-native species, mugwort, must first be suppressed. Mugwort, an aggressively invasive species introduced by Europeans during America’s colonial period, outcompetes indigenous plants. An eco-friendly tarp will be used to cover the field and eliminate the invasive species.