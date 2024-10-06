Alan Sonfist's Celestial Meadow to Transform Parrish Art Museum's Landscape by 2026

The Parrish Art Museum is pleased to announce the initiation of Alan Sonfist’s site-specific land art installation in the Museum’s Meadow:
Commissioned by the Parrish and conceived specifically by land art pioneer Alan Sonfist, the project titled Celestial Meadow, is slated for completion in 2026.
This two-year-long, eco-art project begins first with the environmental rehabilitation of the site, with its “ground-breaking” on September 27, 2024.
A celestial-themed, plant-based design will mirror star configurations in the skies over the Parrish.
Artist Alan Sonfist is creating Celestial Meadow, a site-specific art installation in the Museum’s front Meadow. This two-year project will feature plantings inspired by astral constellations visible above the Museum. The pattern and colors of the native flora to be planted will mirror the pattern and colors of the stars—ranging from warm blues to vibrant yellows and reds.
To launch this Land Art Forward installation, the growth of an invasive non-native species, mugwort, must first be suppressed. Mugwort, an aggressively invasive species introduced by Europeans during America’s colonial period, outcompetes indigenous plants. An eco-friendly tarp will be used to cover the field and eliminate the invasive species.
One year later, holes will be cut into the tarp, and seeds of native wildflowers will be planted in a pattern reflecting the star constellation above the Museum grounds. Over time, the native flora will grow through the tarp and be in full bloom by summer of 2026, blending environmental restoration with celestial design. Ultimately Alan Sonfist's work, Celestial Meadow will be part of a larger exhibition on ecology at the Parrish in 2026.
The project kicked off on September 27, 2024, with Sonfist and local Hayground School children beginning the Meadow’s transformation. The special kick-off event offered photo and video opportunities, along with interviews with celebrated environmental and earth artist Alan Sonfist.
