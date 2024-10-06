The Ultimate VIP Halloween Experience in LA: Inside the City’s Most Exclusive Parties, Events & Trendy Costumes

As Halloween approaches this fall, prepare for Los Angeles’ elite getting ready for the year’s most glamorous and mysterious events. The city’s A-list celebrities, influencers, and role models will gather at invitation-only parties, where lushness will meet the sinister glamour of Halloween.

For those fortunate enough to attend, these high-end events promise jaw-dropping custom costumes and curated haunted experiences in LA’s most exclusive venues. Here’s a glimpse into where LA’s elite will be celebrating Halloween this year.