Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park: The Ultimate Holiday Escape Kicks Off October 25

Step onto the 17,000-square-foot ice rink, the heart and soul of the Winter Village. With free admission for all skaters, this rink is open daily throughout the season, welcoming everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. Whether you're twirling under the twinkling lights or trying your first wobbly steps, this is the place to make unforgettable memories. Rentals are available for those without skates, and for little ones, there are skate aids to make the experience extra smooth.

Insider Tip: Bank of America cardholders receive a 10% discount on skate rentals when they reserve with their card—an exclusive perk to elevate your skating experience!