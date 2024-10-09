Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park: The Ultimate Holiday Escape Kicks Off October 25
Embrace the Magic of Winter at Bryant Park
As the leaves turn to gold and the air gains a crisp chill, New York City is ready to ring in the season with the much-anticipated return of the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Opening on October 25, this enchanting holiday haven invites New Yorkers and visitors to revel in a world of winter activities, gourmet delights, and festive shopping experiences. This year promises to be more magical than ever, with its iconic ice rink, bustling food hall, charming holiday shops, and exciting new attractions.
The Rink: Glide into Winter Fun
Step onto the 17,000-square-foot ice rink, the heart and soul of the Winter Village. With free admission for all skaters, this rink is open daily throughout the season, welcoming everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. Whether you're twirling under the twinkling lights or trying your first wobbly steps, this is the place to make unforgettable memories. Rentals are available for those without skates, and for little ones, there are skate aids to make the experience extra smooth.
Insider Tip: Bank of America cardholders receive a 10% discount on skate rentals when they reserve with their card—an exclusive perk to elevate your skating experience!
The Lodge: A Cozy Retreat for Food and Festivities
After working up an appetite on the ice, head straight to The Lodge, a vibrant food hall and bar nestled next to the rink. With its inviting ambiance, this is your go-to spot for seasonal treats, warm beverages, and festive cocktails served from two full-service bars. It’s the perfect setting to gather with friends and soak in the holiday spirit, complete with delicious eats and drinks to warm you from the inside out.
Holiday Shops: Discover Unique Treasures
Shopaholics and last-minute gift seekers alike will find joy wandering through the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, where over 170 small businesses come together to offer artisanal crafts, gourmet treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Open from October 25, 2024, through January 5, 2025, this open-air market transforms Bryant Park into a winter wonderland, making it an ideal destination for discovering unique holiday treasures.
Cozy Igloos: Your Private Winter Wonderland
Starting in early November, visitors can escape the cold in style with the introduction of private heated igloos. Perfect for intimate gatherings, birthday celebrations, or even a romantic date night, these igloos offer a cozy retreat with views of the sparkling rink. It’s an experience that blends luxury with the magic of winter, right in the heart of Midtown.
Curling Café & Bar: Experience Iceless Curling in Midtown
In mid-November, the Curling Café adds a playful twist to the Winter Village with iceless curling lanes. Each lane comes with its own private igloo, making it an ideal spot to enjoy food, drinks, and a few friendly rounds of curling with family and friends. Whether you're a curling pro or just looking for a unique way to unwind, this café promises an entertaining day out.
Join the Festivities and Plan Your Visit
The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is more than just a seasonal attraction—it’s a celebration of the spirit of winter in the heart of New York City. With experiences that blend tradition, community, and holiday cheer, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Event Dates to Remember:
October 25, 2024: Opening Day of the Winter Village
January 5, 2025: Last Day for the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace Markets
March 2, 2025: Closing Day of the Winter Village
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary winter experience. For more details on operating hours, skate reservations, igloo bookings, and curling lane availability, visit wintervillage.org.
Location and Social Media
Location:
Bryant Park, Entrance between 40th Street and 42nd Street on 6th Avenue
New York, NY 10018
Share the Holiday Magic on Social Media
Spread the joy of the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park with the hashtags #wintervillage and @bryantparknyc to join the conversation and connect with fellow holiday enthusiasts.
Experience the best of New York's winter wonderland starting October 25—where every moment is a reason to celebrate!
