Miami’s Ultimate Halloween Party Guide: Luxe Events, Thrilling Nights, and Spectacular Experiences

Miami’s Halloween scene is stepping up its game this year, crafting a lineup of thrilling events that blend luxury, entertainment, and a touch of the supernatural. With a calendar full of stylish masquerades, exclusive rooftop gatherings, and electrifying late-night parties, the city’s celebration promises something unforgettable for every thrill-seeker and luxury enthusiast. Don’t ghost these parties—lock in your plans before they vanish into the night!
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 9 PM to 2 AM
Location: Watr on the Rooftop, 1 Hotel South Beach
Packages: Couch Packages (up to 4 people), Cabana Packages (up to 8 people)
Ticket Link: Purchase Tickets Here
Experience Halloween from a new perspective at the Enchanted Masquerade. Perched on the rooftop of 1 Hotel South Beach, guests can enjoy mesmerizing performances by DJs ANDREATENS and Markem, surrounded by stunning views of the Miami skyline. For a touch of luxury, choose the Couch or Cabana Packages that include a complimentary Japanese-inspired food platter. With an evening packed with mystery and sophistication, this masquerade is an unmissable event for those looking to celebrate in style.
Date: October 31 - November 2, 2024
Location: The Living Room & Saxony Bar at Faena Miami Beach
Dining Option: Pre-party dinner at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
For More Info: HERE
Faena Miami Beach invites you to step into the ‘Hearts of Darkness’—a Halloween celebration that exudes elegance and mystique. With its enchanting decor, live performances, and soul-stirring cocktails crafted by costumed mixologists, the event is designed to ignite the senses. The Living Room becomes a stage for spellbinding entertainment, while the Saxony Bar offers a late-night experience steeped in golden-age glamour, complete with a live DJ. Start the evening with an indulgent dinner at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, where exquisite culinary creations set the mood for a night of haunting sophistication.
Date: October 25 - October 31, 2024
Location: E11EVEN Miami
For tickets, table reservations, and more details, visit 11miami.com.
Friday, October 25 – TBA
Saturday, October 26 (Morning) – Damaged Goods/Sunrise Set
Saturday, October 26 - Offset
Sunday, October 27 – Konflikt
Wednesday, October 30 – DJ Kira
Thursday, October 31 – Sexyy Red
E11EVEN Miami’s week-long Hollywood-themed party features headline acts like Offset and Sexyy Red. Dance the night away amid dazzling performances and star-studded appearances in one of Miami's most iconic venues.
Date: Every Saturday in October, 8 PM to 10 PM
Location: The Hotel Lounge at The Diplomat Beach Resort
Upcoming Event Highlights:
October 12, 2024: Tarot Card & Palm Reading
October 19, 2024: Strolling Magician
October 26, 2024: Grand Costume Party
Reserve a spot HERE
Step into a Mardi Gras-inspired wonderland at the Beach Bayou Bar Pop-Up. The Diplomat Beach Resort’s Hotel Lounge transforms into a spooky speakeasy, decked out in purple, gold, and green decor. With its bayou-themed entrance and enchanting live entertainment every Saturday, this venue offers everything from live Cajun jazz to tarot readings and magical illusions. The grand costume party on October 26th promises to be the highlight of the month, bringing together an array of characters and mystery. Don't forget to indulge in the mouthwatering Cajun bites and New Orleans-style cocktails that set the mood.
BeetleGrove: Saturday, October 26, 2024 & The Regatta Zone: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Location: Regatta Grove
Event Links: BeetleGrove Tickets & The Regatta Zone Tickets
Kick off Halloween weekend at BeetleGrove on October 26th, where the strange and unusual come to life! Dress to impress for the costume contest, with a $500 bar tab prize up for grabs. Enjoy eerie decor, spine-chilling cocktails, and beats that’ll keep you dancing well into the afterlife. Say "BeetleGrove" three times, and let the haunt begin!
Then, on Halloween night, cross over to The Regatta Zone for a night that blurs the lines between reality and illusion. This otherworldly celebration features mind-bending decor, cosmic cocktails, and groovy tunes that defy gravity. Dress to thrill and compete for another $500 bar tab prize as you immerse yourself in a Halloween experience where the unexpected becomes the norm.
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 7 PM - 3 AM
Location: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
RSVP for Free Drink: HalloWYNBlockParty.com
Wynwood's biggest Halloween block party is back for its 11th year, and it’s bigger and better than ever! HalloWYN, presented by SWARM, transforms the artsy streets of Wynwood into a massive Halloween celebration featuring live DJs, food trucks, and sponsored drinks. This 100,000-square-foot space will welcome over 40,000 party-goers, all dressed in their boldest, most imaginative costumes. Whether you’re there to dance to the beats of Miami’s best DJs, indulge in delicious food, or just soak in the eerie energy of the night, HalloWYN promises a night of festive fun in the heart of Miami's art district. This free event is open to the public, but don't forget to RSVP to score your complimentary drink!
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 11:00 PM
Ticket Link: Purchase Tickets Here
Event Details: Late-night performance-driven dance party
For a night of pure enchantment, EVERAFTER at Faena Theater turns into a luxurious playground for those who dare to dance until dawn. Expect mesmerizing cirque nouveau performances, live music, and cocktails that evoke the thrill of Halloween. Immerse yourself in the beats and captivating visuals that make this event truly one of a kind.
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Location: Queen Miami Beach
Dress Code: Black Swan Couture (Silks, Feathers, Black, Silver, Gold)
Queen Miami Beach takes Halloween to an artistic level with their Black Swan event, a night filled with live performances by 11 talented artists, including aerial acts, musicians, and ballet dancers. This elegant evening at the Paris Theater promises a mix of light and shadow, leaving guests spellbound by its dramatic energy.
Location: LIV Miami, Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Special Features: VIP tables, private skyboxes, and celebrity appearances
LIV Miami is where luxury and Halloween collide in a spectacular night of glitz and glamour. With over 18,000 square feet of lavish decor and some of the biggest names in entertainment performing live, this is the place to be seen. Dress to impress and be part of a night that blends historic allure with contemporary excitement, all while rubbing shoulders with VIPs and celebrities.
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Location: Level 6, 3480 Main Hwy
Booking Link: Reserve Your Spot on OpenTable
Special Offerings: Morcilla, Midnight Paella, and Halloween-themed cocktails
Elevate your Halloween experience at Nightmare on Level 6. With dark and moody lighting, fog machines, and eerie decor, the rooftop transforms into a spine-chilling space for revelers. Guests can savor specially crafted cocktails like the "Beso De La Muerte" while enjoying groovy house beats from DJ DMAYER. Don’t miss their costume contest with a $250 gift card prize to any of INK Entertainment Group’s restaurants.
Location: Komodo Lounge
Highlights: Top DJs, VIP bottle service, and immersive samurai-themed decor
This Halloween, Komodo Lounge in Brickell transforms into the ultimate Shōgun Bloom Samurai party. With electrifying beats from the city's top DJs, immersive décor, and an atmosphere that will keep you dancing all night, this event guarantees a night filled with energy and excitement.
Location: Gekkō Lounge
Highlights: Live DJ sets, immersive décor, surprises throughout the night
Celebrate Halloween at Gekkō Lounge’s Carnival of the Dead, a party hosted by Bad Bunny and David Grutman. Expect a high-energy night with live music, surprises, and a vibe that’s both spooky and sensational. This Japanese steakhouse-turned-nightclub invites you to dance under the moonlight in a setting like no other.
Date: October 30 - November 2, 2024
Location: Mayami Wynwood
Themes: Mayami Psych Ward, Mayami Mansion Addams Family Party, Slumber Party, Mayami-Dade County Jail
With a lineup of themed parties spread over four nights, Mayami Wynwood promises a different kind of thrill each evening. The eerie Psych Ward on October 30th and the Addams Family-themed Mayami Mansion on Halloween night lead the way, with the fun continuing through to a Slumber Party on November 1st and a twisted jail-themed party to wrap it up on November 2nd.
Location: 1728 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Event Dates: All October through October 31st
Follow for Event Updates: Instagram: @CasaTikiMiami
Step into a world of haunted tiki vibes at The Dead Flamingo’s "Nightmare on 8th Street" pop-up. This cocktail bar has transformed into a spooky paradise, serving up sinister drinks and spine-chilling surprises all month long. Expect themed nights like Horror Movie Nights, Late Night Onesie Parties, Halloween Trivia, and Karaoke Nights that will keep the Halloween spirit alive every night. Whether you’re sipping a haunted cocktail or singing your heart out in your creepiest onesie, The Dead Flamingo delivers a Halloween experience that’s more than just a party—it’s a full-on haunt.
Date: October 25 - 27, 2024
Location: W Fort Lauderdale
Event Lineup: Slasher Halloween Horror Night, Haunted Hotel, and Drag Brunch
More Info: Visit Event Page
W Fort Lauderdale is turning up the heat this Halloween with a weekend packed full of ghoulish glamour and electrifying entertainment. The festivities kick off on Friday, October 25th, with the spine-chilling Slasher Halloween Horror Night, featuring DJ Eliad Cohen spinning beats from 9 PM to 2 AM. On Saturday, the hotel transforms into the Haunted Hotel, where DJ Joy Joy and opener DJ Cartfish set a spellbinding vibe that’ll have you under their musical spell all night long. The weekend wraps up with a fabulous Halloween Drag Brunch on Sunday, October 27th, filled with over-the-top performances and vibrant energy, making it the perfect way to close out the fright-filled festivities. Whether you’re dancing the night away or toasting with bottomless mimosas, W Fort Lauderdale promises a weekend that’s simply to die for!
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Location: Marion Miami
Dress Code: Formal Attire (Burgundies, Blacks, Bloody Reds)
Marion Miami’s Bloody Soiree is set to be a night of decadent delights and eerie elegance. With a reduced a la carte menu featuring Halloween-themed twists on signature dishes, this supper club transforms into a stage for live performances that evoke the darkest of fantasies.
Date: October 31 - November 1, 2024
Location: Giselle Miami
Features: Fashion shows, live music, and gourmet dining
Reservation Link HERE
Giselle Miami’s Midnight Masquerade offers a rooftop view of Miami like no other. With two exclusive fashion shows and a seductive live music atmosphere, this upscale affair brings together elegance, intrigue, and culinary delights by Chef Gustavo Zuluaga.
Date: October 31 - November 2, 2024
Location: Copper 29 Bar, Miracle Mile
Reservation:
Copper 29 Bar invites guests to fall down the rabbit hole into an "Alice in Wonderland" themed Halloween party. Enjoy two limited edition Halloween cocktails and live DJs in a whimsical setting that promises to enchant all who attend. There will be no cover charge for the party, and happy hour specials will run from 5 pm to 8 pm every day, offering $5-$7 drinks and 50% off premium liquors.
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8 PM
Location: Clevelander, 1020 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Get ready for a spook-tacular night at Clevelander’s Monster Mash on Halloween night! This legendary party promises a blend of mystery, excitement, and eerie elegance, complete with DJ entertainment and handcrafted cocktails. Guests can dress to impress for the costume contest, where first place wins a $500 cash prize, second place scores a $250 bar tab, and third place takes home a $100 tab. With a night full of dancing, mystery, and top-notch cocktails, the Monster Mash at Clevelander is not to be missed!
Dates: Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, 2024
Location: Rosa Sky Rooftop, 115 SW 8th St, 22nd Floor, Miami, FL 33130
Rosa Sky Rooftop lights up Miami’s skyline with its annual Halloween party, Glow in the Sky. This year’s theme invites guests to step into a neon-lit world, complete with LED dancers and a starry rooftop view. Featured cocktails include the Pumpkin Potion ($16) and Apple Alchemy ($16), which are as enchanting as the setting itself. Whether you’re in a spooky, sexy, or downright dazzling costume, Rosa Sky promises a weekend of unforgettable fun under the Miami stars.
Location: Rooftop Cinema Club
Highlights: Screenings of cult classics and a Rocky Horror Drag Show
Grab your favorite scare partner and head to Rooftop Cinema Club to enjoy a classic Halloween flick under the stars. Look for American Psycho, Scream, The Exorcist, The Shining, The Conjuring, Hocus Pocus, and more cult classics throughout the month. It all culminates with a Rocky Horror Drag Show on October 20 where guests are invited to throw on their finest corset and fishnets and watch dazzling drag queens channel Frank-N-Furter, Janet and the whole gang with performances from one of the most campy soundtracks of all time. Afterwards, sit back and enjoy the iconic film on the big screen with drinks and snacks in hand.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!