Miami’s Ultimate Halloween Party Guide: Luxe Events, Thrilling Nights, and Spectacular Experiences

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 9 PM to 2 AM

Location: Watr on the Rooftop, 1 Hotel South Beach

Packages: Couch Packages (up to 4 people), Cabana Packages (up to 8 people)

Experience Halloween from a new perspective at the Enchanted Masquerade. Perched on the rooftop of 1 Hotel South Beach, guests can enjoy mesmerizing performances by DJs ANDREATENS and Markem, surrounded by stunning views of the Miami skyline. For a touch of luxury, choose the Couch or Cabana Packages that include a complimentary Japanese-inspired food platter. With an evening packed with mystery and sophistication, this masquerade is an unmissable event for those looking to celebrate in style.