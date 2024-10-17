Jean Shafiroff Honored at the Old Westbury Gardens 15th Annual Children in Blooms Luncheon

Jean Shafiroff, philanthropist, television host, and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, was honored at the fifteenth Annual Children in Bloom Luncheon, in support of Old Westbury Gardens education and environmental programs.
Old Westbury Gardens is one of the few remaining historic Long Island Estates and is listed on the National Register of Historical Places. The Gardens offer a wide variety of programs designed for students and educators of all school districts, many of which are underserved. Currently, Old Westbury Gardens welcomes over 3,000 students yearly with complimentary visits. Hands-on learning is designed in conjunction with New York State Curriculum Standards and allow the Gardens to act as an extension of a teacher's classroom to enhance traditional lessons in natural history.
Notable attendees included: Joan MacNaughton (Children in Bloom Founder and Chairman), Carol Large (Chairman Old Westbury Gardens), Antoinette Biordi (News12, Emcee), Jean Shafiroff, Joann K. Adams, Arlene Levine (Committee Original founding member), Rita Castagna (Committee original founding member / Owner of Americana), Brad Engelman, Bill Villianova, and Rebecca Seawright.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.
Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com
I: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jean.shafiroff | X/T: @JeanShafiroff
In 2009, a group of dedicated friends of the Gardens spearheaded this mission and formed the Children in Bloom Council. The inaugural Luncheon was held in the Walled Garden and continues to raise funds every year to keep the educational programs alive. Our mission is to raise funds to help support the quality of these programs. We want to ensure that everyone is able to experience nature in the splendor of the grass at Old Westbury Gardens. To date, we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for this important endeavor.
www: www.oldwestburygardens.org
I: @Oldwestburygardens | F: oldwestburygardens
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!