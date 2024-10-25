MvVO ART Announces Winners of AD ART SHOW 2024

Founded by Maria van Vlodrop, a top ten cultural shaper (Adweek creative 100), MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW showcases talented artists from the advertising industry. Launched at Sotheby’s in 2018, the show introduces these artists to collectors, curators, and critics. A jury of top collectors selects the winners, and MvVO ART continues to support artists through an Artsy gallery and social media promotion. We also help brands unlock new business opportunities through innovative art partnerships, using art for customer acquisition, product launches, and employee engagement. I: @mvvoart

