NYC Second Chance Rescue Holds Drag, Wags & Whiskers Charity Brunch

Honoring Don Lemon and Featuring Performances by Amanda Tori Meating, Chicky Gorgina, Skye Walker and Special Guest Bob Harper
Kate McEntee, Bob Harper, Dylan Lauren & Guests
Kate McEntee, Bob Harper, Dylan Lauren, Don Lemon, Lisa Blanco, dog SadlerPhoto Credit: Jason Howard
NYC Second Chance Rescue founded by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco held their Drag, Wags & Whiskers charity brunch at Common Ground New York City. The event honored the animal advocacy of media star Don Lemon, hosted by Amanda Tori Meating and featured performances by Chicky Gorgina and Skye Walker with Special Guest Bob Harper.

Thomas Canestraro, Lisa Blanco, & Guests
Thomas Canestraro, Lisa Blanco, Mistr ambassador, Don Lemon with sponge cake, Mistr ambassador Rachel DonohuePhoto Credit: Jason Howard
Dave Mizzoni, Thomas Doherty, Bianca Milov, & Guests
Dave Mizzoni, Thomas Doherty, Bianca Milov, Stephen Simbari, Daniel Lee, Dr. Dan BelkinPhoto Credit: Jason Howard

Notable Attendees included: Don Lemon, Amanda Tori Meating, Chicky Gorgina, Skye Walker, Bob Harper, Lisa Blanco, Kate McEntee, Thomas Doherty, Thomas Canestraro, Dylan Lauren, Jennifer Parker, Dr. Dan Belkin, Joe Roy, Orfeh, Rachel Donohue, Rob Cadiz, and Victor Granados.

Bob Harper
Dylan Lauren and dog Sadler
Charlie Walk, Dr Dan Belkin
Don Lemon and dog, sponge cake
Rachel Donohue
Amanda Tori Meating, Skye Walker

The organization extends a huge thank you to our Sponsors: Mister, Joe Roy, Electric Body Fitness, Movtady Law Office, My Project Kit, Bongiorni Brand Management, Bella Magazine, and Common Ground.

Skye Walker, Orfeh, Don Lemon, Amanda Tori Meating
Skye Walker, Orfeh, Don Lemon, Amanda Tori MeatingPhoto Credit: Jason Howard
Valentina Tsorotiotis, Jennifer Parker, Anfisa Kay
Valentina Tsorotiotis, Jennifer Parker, Anfisa KayPhoto Credit: Jason Howard

About NYC Second Chance Rescue:

Thomas Canestraro with Spongecake and guests
Thomas Canestraro with Spongecake and guestsPhoto Credit: Jason Howard

NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 15,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.

To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org. save lives and join our team!

I: @nycscr | F: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscr

