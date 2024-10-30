Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia Host Annual Lifeline New York Benefit Dinner

The Benefit in New York Raised Critically Needed Funds for children's hospitals in Serbia
Consul General Dr Vladimir Bozovic & HRH Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia
Consul General Dr Vladimir Bozovic, HRH Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, Bishop IrinejPhoto Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the annual Lifeline New York Benefit Dinner with a crowd dedicated to championing philanthropic efforts around the world.

Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia
HRH Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, HRH Crown Princess Katherine of SerbiaPhoto Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP

The special guests who attended this beloved affair in New York City enjoyed the cocktail and dinner event in addition to supporting this unique benefit that aids children's hospitals in Serbia.

Atmosphere
AtmospherePhoto Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP

Notable attendees included: Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, Crown Prince Alexander of SerbiaConsul General Dr. Vladimir Bozovic, Bishop IrinejV. Rev. Zivojin Jakovljevic, Susan Gutfreund, Cheri Kaufman, Peter Pizzino, Hon. Branko Terzic, Jean Shafiroff, Marc Alessi, Michele Gerber Klein, Marc Rosen, Denise Schwartz, Chris and Tiffany Greendale, Tahir and Marina Hasanovic,  Silvia Freiser, Maryanne Grisz, Barabara Winston, Lin Gao and Tijana Ibrahimovic.

Marc Rosen and Barbara Winston
Chris and Tiffany Greendale
Cheri Kaufman, Bill Sclight

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded 30 years ago in 1993 as an urgent response to the tragic humanitarian situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. The goal of Lifeline is to reduce and relieve the suffering of physically and mentally disabled children, orphans, the elderly as well as to improve medical facilities in the country.

Atmosphere
AtmospherePhoto Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP

HRH Crown Princess Katherine is dedicated to charity and has a driving passion to help those in need in Serbia. None of her work would be possible without help from caring people in the community. Generous donations and fundraising efforts such as the annual dinner provide lifesaving medical equipment and improve the lives of disadvantaged children.

Jean Shafiroff, Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia
Jean Shafiroff, Crown Princess Katherine of SerbiaPhoto Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP

About Lifeline New York:

Tahir Hasanovic, Marina Hasanovic, Branko vitez Terzic
Tahir Hasanovic, Marina Hasanovic, Branko vitez TerzicPhoto Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP

Lifeline New York is a 501c(3) registered not-for-profit whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and was established in Belgrade in 2001, to improve the health and welfare of all those in need in Serbia regardless of religion or ethnic origin.

For further information concerning Lifeline, please visit www.lifelineny.org

I: @Lifelinenewyork | X / T: @LifelineNYorg

Consul General Dr Vladimir Bozovic & HRH Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia
Innovative Event Led By Teenage Advocates To Fund Pediatric Cancer Research

Join Our Journey on Instagram!

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!

Become a RESIDENT Insider!

Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!

Partner with RESIDENT Magazine

Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!

Events
Food
Philanthropy
New York
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com