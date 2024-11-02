Secret Walls’ Electrifying “Art of Competition” Live Paint Battles Landed in New York

New York, NY - Gone are the days of passive art viewing in a staid museum or white box gallery or online. ’ “The Art Of Competition” is taking the country by storm, putting fans and artists together in rooms in multiple cities across the U.S. to watch creativity unfold in real time.
On October 26th, “The Art of Competition” returned to the Big Apple after a few years' absence. Secret Walls was thrilled to host the competition at the venue, co-founded by ex US soccer player Kyle Martino, with the addition of their art education platform, the SW Academy.
“The Art of Competition” Tour promises to be an electrifying, adrenaline-filled interactive rush of creative spirit. Come watch, cheer, and participate in the exciting paint battles touring the country. See the art being made, feel the pressure of the clock ticking down and the live competition pushing each other further, vote for the winning team and witness the limitless bounds of creativity.
Starring , , and , the New York-based artists were divided into teams and provided POSCA paint markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers to showcase their work against a giant wall as their canvas. With only 90 minutes to ideate and complete their piece, the teams faced-off against each other in a frantic adrenaline rush energized by the cheers of the crowds and fueled by Monster Energy Ultra. Special guest judges — and a decibel meter measuring audience reaction — helped to determine the winner of each battle. Jappy and Lamour beat out Jason and Ross on the night!
All of this action was hosted by Che Anderson, supported by live sounds from amazing local , and was accompanied by exciting interactive brand experiences provided by tour partners Monster Energy Ultra, POSCA Paint Markers, Rabble Wines, and more.
Also be sure to keep a lookout for unique pop-up tour experiences - like a special - all over the country.
The epic “Art of Competition” tour is not to be missed. It is never the same experience twice, you are guaranteed a unique, exciting, electrifying rush of creativity!
To see all tour dates and get tickets, please go to https://secretwalls.world/pages/tour.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!