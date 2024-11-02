Events

Secret Walls’ Electrifying “Art of Competition” Live Paint Battles Landed in New York

Secret Walls Returns to NYC with Thrilling Live Art Battles
Artist Ross Pino in the Secret Walls Battle at No One Home
Artist Ross Pino in the Secret Walls Battle at No One HomeJoseph Chadwick
Published on

New York, NY - Gone are the days of passive art viewing in a staid museum or white box gallery or online. Secret Walls’ “The Art Of Competition” is taking the country by storm, putting fans and artists together in rooms in multiple cities across the U.S. to watch creativity unfold in real time. 

Artist Jappy Agoncillo Entering the Battle
Artist Ross Pino Entering the Battle
Artist L’Amour Supreme During the Secret Walls Battle at No One Home

On October 26th, “The Art of Competition” returned to the Big Apple after a few years' absence. Secret Walls was thrilled to host the competition at the No One Home venue, co-founded by ex US soccer player Kyle Martino, with the addition of their art education platform, the SW Academy.

Host Hustle Simmons Addresses the Crowd
POSCA Markers are the Main Tool of Each Secret Walls Battle
Special Guest Judge Louis Jensen Evaluates the Final Artwork

“The Art of Competition” Tour promises to be an electrifying, adrenaline-filled interactive rush of creative spirit. Come watch, cheer, and participate in the exciting paint battles touring the country. See the art being made, feel the pressure of the clock ticking down and the live competition pushing each other further, vote for the winning team and witness the limitless bounds of creativity.

The Crowd Watches
Final Battle Artwork by L'Amour Supreme and Jappy Agoncillo
The Crowd During the Battle

Starring Jason Naylor, Lamour Supreme, Ross Pino and Jappy Agoncillo, the New York-based artists were divided into teams and provided POSCA paint markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers to showcase their work against a giant wall as their canvas. With only 90 minutes to ideate and complete their piece, the teams faced-off against each other in a frantic adrenaline rush energized by the cheers of the crowds and fueled by Monster Energy Ultra. Special guest judges — and a decibel meter measuring audience reaction — helped to determine the winner of each battle. Jappy and Lamour beat out Jason and Ross on the night! 

Final Battle Artwork by J. Agocillo, L. Supreme, R. Pino, and J. Naylor
Final Battle Artwork by J. Agocillo, L. Supreme, R. Pino, and J. NaylorJoseph Chadwick

All of this action was hosted by Che Anderson, supported by live sounds from amazing local DJ Gianni Lee, and was accompanied by exciting interactive brand experiences provided by tour partners Monster Energy Ultra, POSCA Paint Markers, Rabble Wines, and more.

Finished Work
Finished WorkSebastian Ramirez

Also be sure to keep a lookout for unique pop-up tour experiences - like a special Secret Walls Academy sessions - all over the country.  

The epic “Art of Competition” tour is not to be missed. It is never the same experience twice, you are guaranteed a unique, exciting, electrifying rush of creativity!

To see all tour dates and get tickets, please go to https://secretwalls.world/pages/tour.

Winning Artists Jappy Agoncillo and L’Amour Supreme
Winning Artists Jappy Agoncillo and L’Amour SupremeJoseph Chadwick

Join Our Journey on Instagram!

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!

Become a RESIDENT Insider!

Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!

Partner with RESIDENT Magazine

Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!

Events
Art
New York
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com