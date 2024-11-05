Jean Shafiroff Hosts Cocktail Party for Historical Society of Palm Beach County Exhibit Launch in NYC

The Historical Society of Palm Beach County celebrated the upcoming launch of its 2024-2025 Grand Exhibition, Wish You Were Here: Tourism in the Palm Beaches at a cocktail party hosted by Jean Shafiroff, a member of the Society’s Board of Advisors, and her husband, Martin Shafiroff.
International fashion brand St. John offered a fall fashion presentation at the cocktail event in Manhattan to celebrate the exhibit to which more than 100 guests attended.
Wish You Were Here will premiere at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, West Palm Beach, with an Opening Reception on November 14th, 2024 and remain through June 28, 2025, in a partnership with The Palm Beaches. The exhibit explores 150 years of the industry behind the fun and games and R&R in paradise, enjoyed by tourists and residents year-round.
The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is grateful to the sponsors of Wish You Were Here: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, CIBC Private Wealth, Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Dryvebox, Lilly Pulitzer, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, Marine Max Yachts, Palm Beach County Sports Commission, Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, Palm Beach Illustrated, Palm Beach International Airport, Palm Beach International Boat Show, Paul Labrecque Salon and Spa, PGA of America, Related Ross, Sotheby’s International Realty, St. John, The Boca Raton, The Breakers Palm Beach, The Colony Hotel, The Park West Palm, The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Top of Mind Palm Beach, Tropic Ocean Airways, U.S. Polo Association, Vintage Charter & Boat Club, Visit Palm Beach, West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, and West Palm Beach Food Tours.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.
Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visit
I: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jeanshafiroff | X/T: @JeanShafiroff
The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is a nonprofit organization founded in 1937 to collect, preserve, and share the history of Palm Beach County and the larger context of Florida. The HSPBC operates and maintains the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, an admission-free, accessible institution featuring high quality, interactive exhibits. Funds raised by the Society provide critical education programs to the school children of Palm Beach County. For more information, please visit .
