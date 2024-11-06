Events

The Algonquin Hotel's Holiday Celebrations - Cabaret, Broadway Vocalists, and Legendary High-Kicking Dancers

Celebrate the Holidays at The Algonquin Hotel with Festive Performances and Specialty Cocktails
The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection
Published on

As we head into the holiday season, The Algonquin Hotel will hold their annual December event lineup, open to both hotel guests and New York City locals. This historic hotel is spreading holiday cheer with a variety of festive performances, cocktails, and experiences including:

Always a Fun Time
Decorated Christmas Tree
Trio of Dancers

Cocoa and Carols Happy Hour:

Daily, 5-7PM, Every evening this December, all are invited to enjoy Specialty Cocoa while Christmas carols chime at the Blue Bar. Drinks will include Mexican Hot Chocolate spiked with mezcalOaxacan Chocolate Negroni

A Festive Drink
Holiday Gathering
Oaxacan Chocolate Negroni

KT Sullivan’s Cabaret Christmas:

December 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th, Sullivan will perform her iconic Christmas Cabaret. As noted by The New York Times, Sullivan is a thrilling Off-Broadway performer with over eight published albums

Decorated Tree
The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection

Rocco Dellaneve’s Rat Pack Christmas featuring the High Kicking Serafina’s:

December 5th, 12th, and 19th, Rocco Dellaneve will perform iconic songs from the Rat Pack Christmas album with special inclusions of Santa with Sinatra, Rocco of the Snow, Rudolph and the Rat pack alongside high kicking Serafina’s who will be precision line dancing.

Cafe Old Fashioned
The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection

There will be additional special performances and appearances throughout the entire month of December, along with a special cocktail and mocktail menu with proceeds from each drink benefiting Save The Children.

The Algonquin Hotel Ornament
The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection

About The Algonquin Hotel:

Beyond the December events, The Algonquin Hotel is located in a prime position nestled in the heart of Times Square and Fifth Avenue, making it the perfect launchpad for a New York City holiday experience. The hotel is a historical jewel that emphasizes the importance of making unique, storied experiences. Since its opening in 1902, The Algonquin Hotel is famous for its timeless style and desire to honor the literary and cultural elite. The distinguished Round Table Restaurant and Blue Bar offer tasteful dining inclusions and curated cocktails that are sure to excite everyone.

The Algonquin Hotel
SWCRF 3rd Annual Kids Cancel Cancer Event Led By Teenage Advocates Raises Critical Funds For Pediatric Cancer Research

