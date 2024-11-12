2024 Pre-Gala Welcome Cocktail Reception, NYC

On Thursday October 24, the night before the annual Hummingbird Gala in New York, a private cocktail reception was held for supporters of the American Friends of Jamaica. This year, the Pre-Gala Welcome Reception was held on the 80th floor of the luxurious Sutton Towers which offers a commanding view of the Manhattan skyline and the East River. Delicious fare was provided by the Door restaurant and a variety of cocktails courtesy of Ten-to-One Rum were offered to guests. At the close of the evening, guests were offered gift bags containing an array of items including exclusive Bob Marley One-Love merchandise and AFIMI products.
The Pre-Gala Welcome Cocktail Reception has been a great enhancement to the Gala each year. It allows guests to interact with our Board of Directors, Gala Cochairs, the honorees, sponsors and other stakeholders in a relaxed, convivial setting. It’s an occasion for the AFJ to recognise those who make our work possible and also gives our donors an opportunity to hear about programmatic highlights and discuss other opportunities. The intimate nature of the reception is truly special and the AFJ would like to thank all the attendees for joining us.
The AFJ is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit built on the principles of service and philanthropy. For nearly 40 years, the organization has been rendering assistance in the areas of Education, Healthcare, and Economic Development. The AFJ Grant Cycle begins at the end of each year and grants are disbursed in April of the following year. For information on how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor to support our mission for Jamaica, email info@theafj.org or visit www.theafj.org.
