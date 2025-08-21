A Weekend of Soul & Style: The Pointer Sisters and The Spinners Headline Wildwoods 50s, 60s & 70s Celebration
Each September, the Wildwoods become more than a beloved seaside retreat—they transform into a stage where music’s golden decades come alive. This year, the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce invites you to step back into an era defined by rhythm, harmony, and the unforgettable soundtrack of American soul and pop. For the 50s, 60s & 70s Weekend, two legendary groups—the Pointer Sisters and The Spinners—will carry the torch of timeless performance, reminding us why their music remains stitched into the cultural fabric of multiple generations.
A Weekend That Bridges Eras
The Wildwoods’ 50s, 60s & 70s Weekend isn’t merely a concert—it’s a celebration of cultural memory. It’s where the timeless artistry of two legendary groups converges with the festive spirit of the Jersey Shore, offering both longtime fans and new listeners the chance to experience history in motion. Whether you remember dancing to the radio as their songs first climbed the charts or you’ve discovered their magic through films, playlists, and family gatherings, this is an invitation to witness living legends keep the music alive.
Event Details
Wildwoods ’50s, ’60s & ’70s Weekend Concert
Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
Location: Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood, New Jersey
Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster.com
More Info: Visit www.gwcoc.org or call 609-729-4000
The Pointer Sisters: A Legacy of Joyful Defiance
Emerging in the early 1970s from Oakland, California, the Pointer Sisters redefined versatility. Their sound resisted the confines of a single genre, spanning R&B, jazz, funk, country, gospel, and pop—a daring approach that became their signature. With chart-topping hits like “I’m So Excited”, “Jump (For My Love)”, and “Automatic”, they delivered not just songs but anthems—joyous expressions that continue to fill dance floors and movie soundtracks alike. Their accolades include three Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but their true legacy lies in the way they gave voice to empowerment, resilience, and exuberance.
Today, the Pointer Sisters’ name continues to shine through Ruth Pointer, the eldest of the original siblings, who carries the family torch alongside her daughter Issa Pointer and granddaughter Sadako Pointer. This unique, three-generation collaboration is a rare phenomenon in entertainment—transforming the group’s legacy into a living lineage. On stage, they embody both nostalgia and continuity: a reminder that music, when made with authenticity, never loses its power to connect.
The Spinners: Masters of the Motown Sound
Few groups embody the polished grace of classic soul as vividly as The Spinners. Rising to fame in the 1970s under the guidance of producer Thom Bell, they became synonymous with the Philadelphia soul sound—a smooth, orchestral blend that turned tracks like “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love”, “I’ll Be Around”, and “Then Came You” into instant classics. Their harmonies carried a kind of effortless warmth, weaving together themes of romance, heartbreak, and devotion that remain universally resonant. The Spinners earned not only widespread acclaim but also a permanent place in the canon of American music, solidified with their 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
While the original lineup has passed the mic to a new generation, the group’s heartbeat endures. Today, Henry Fambrough, the last surviving original member, has recently retired, but the ensemble continues to honor its heritage with a lineup that includes longtime members who have preserved the group’s distinctive vocal tapestry. Their live performances transport audiences back to Motown’s golden glow—soulful, elegant, and deeply moving.
Join the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce this September and let the Pointer Sisters and The Spinners remind you of a simple truth: great music doesn’t belong to the past—it continues to sing to the present, and to us all.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter