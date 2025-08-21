A Weekend of Soul & Style: The Pointer Sisters and The Spinners Headline Wildwoods 50s, 60s & 70s Celebration

Few groups embody the polished grace of classic soul as vividly as The Spinners. Rising to fame in the 1970s under the guidance of producer Thom Bell, they became synonymous with the Philadelphia soul sound—a smooth, orchestral blend that turned tracks like “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love”, “I’ll Be Around”, and “Then Came You” into instant classics. Their harmonies carried a kind of effortless warmth, weaving together themes of romance, heartbreak, and devotion that remain universally resonant. The Spinners earned not only widespread acclaim but also a permanent place in the canon of American music, solidified with their 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.