Magic Hour Teams Up with ZBiotics to Redefine NYC Rooftop Game Nights

ZBiotics, the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic, was developed by a team of PhD microbiologists to help the body break down acetaldehyde — a toxic byproduct of alcohol. The result is a product designed to support better mornings after social drinking, without compromising the rituals of gameday camaraderie. Its arrival at Magic Hour introduces an entirely new kind of experience for guests who want to celebrate late into the evening and still feel clear-headed the next day.