Where to Celebrate Halloween in New York: The City’s Most Exclusive Events and Parties

Lower Manhattan’s Arlo SoHo transforms into the epicenter of New York’s house music scene for Mercer Day Party: Halloween Takeover. The two-night affair begins October 31, running 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and spans three rooms with immersive lighting, dynamic DJs, and an electric crowd. Curated by the team behind Azure Day Party and Amber Sunset Party, Mercer captures the pulse of NYC nightlife in full Halloween spirit.
Gleaming gold and mystery meet at Somewhere Nowhere NYC’s four-night series, The Lost City of Gold, spanning October 30 to November 2. The journey begins with The Villain’s Ball and unfolds across three acts—each night revealing a new world of decadence. Expect golden décor, live performances, and international DJs, including Moojo on Halloween night. Each evening immerses guests deeper into an otherworldly metropolis of rhythm and temptation.
Address: 112 W 25th St., Floors 38 & 39 | Tickets start at: $40
Amber Room in Flatiron channels celestial contrast for its Angels & Demons Halloween bash on October 31. Known for its glowing amber walls, plush interiors, and celebrity clientele—including J Balvin and G-Eazy—this Met Gala–favored venue embraces duality with immersive décor, costumed staff, and a theatrical ambiance that lingers long after midnight.
Address: 55 W 21st Street, New York, NY | Book Here
For those who prefer crafting their own kind of magic, Artesano in TriBeCa offers Halloween Mixology Classes on October 24 and 31. Guided by the restaurant’s expert mixologists, guests will shake, stir, and sip through two Halloween-themed cocktails before enjoying a third creation prepared for them—paired with Peruvian-inspired bites from the kitchen. Cozy and convivial, the $100 experience is equal parts education and indulgence.
Comedy takes a haunting turn at The Stand on October 31 with a Halloween Open Bar, Comedy Show, & After-Party. The night features comedic heavyweights like Jon Rudnitsky, Derek Gaines, and Matthew Broussard, blending humor with Halloween havoc. After the laughter fades, guests can join the late-night after-party—costumes encouraged, punchlines guaranteed.
Address: 116 E 16th St., New York, NY 10003 | Tickets Here
Step into the shadows of Arlo NoMad’s Haunted Library, a dark academia–inspired soirée transforming the hotel’s second-level studios, bar, and terrace on Friday, October 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Guests are invited to channel their favorite storybook characters and explore three immersive spaces filled with chilling delights—from Trinity Readings by Ruby Jade Rituals to guided spirit tastings with Bulleit Bourbon and Astral Tequila. With bites from NoMad Diner and a live DJ on the terrace, the night promises a perfect blend of eerie elegance and literary mischief.
On Sunday, November 2, TABŪ honors Mexico’s cultural legacy with a Día de los Muertos Brunch Experience. Live mariachi music, mezcal tastings, and a candlelit ofrenda create an atmosphere of reverence and joy, while face painting and art activations celebrate life’s vivid continuation. With its cenote-inspired waterfall and lush interiors, TABŪ offers a heartfelt, immersive tribute to tradition.
Address: 10 Hope Street, Brooklyn, NY | Reservations
Hidden beneath 1803 NYC, the Bon Courage speakeasy channels New Orleans mystique for a Halloween weekend dripping in Prohibition-era charm. Guests are invited to enjoy handcrafted cocktails inspired by the city’s ghostly folklore and gilded past. Start upstairs at 1803 for a Creole-inspired dinner before descending into the speakeasy’s dimly lit embrace for an after-hours fête that celebrates both spirit and spirits.
Address: 82 Reade Street, New York, NY 10007 | Reservations
At Arlo Williamsburg, Halloween unfolds across three immersive stages, each echoing a distinct theme of the underworld. Beginning October 31, the two-night celebration brings sets by Luke Alexander and Autograf, alongside “Horror Nights”-style performances and intricate décor. It’s an artfully chaotic collision of music, mystery, and imagination—where Brooklyn’s creative edge meets Halloween grandeur.
Beneath LIFE Hotel in NoMad, the newly opened TEN11 Lounge brings Día de los Muertos sophistication to its Dead Kiss Fiesta. The subterranean onyx-clad lounge hosts a night of elegance and spectacle, beginning with a welcome “Dead Kiss” shot and unfolding through live performances and DJ sets until 3 a.m. Guests are encouraged to embrace an elevated Día de los Muertos dress code—think La Catrina-inspired glamour over Halloween clichés.
Address: 19 W 31st St., New York, NY | Tickets Here
Union Square’s Mission Ceviche turns up the mischief on October 31, transforming its Peruvian dining room into The Haunted Mission. Led by Chef José Luis Chávez, the evening features a two-hour open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and costume-themed revelry extending into Sub-Mission, its new subterranean cocktail lounge. Equal parts eerie and elegant, it’s a dinner party where fine dining meets the supernatural.
Address: 15 E 17th Street, New York, NY 10003 | Book Here
Arlo Williamsburg’s Sungold keeps things stylishly sinister with Eye See You ($21), a mezcal- and tequila-forward cocktail accented with passion fruit, grapefruit, and Velvet Falernum—topped with a pair of floating 3D eyeballs. It’s eerie sophistication in a glass, paired with Chef Michael King’s new fall menu featuring handmade pastas and wood-fired fare sourced from the Hudson Valley.
Address: 96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249
Luxury takes a hauntingly beautiful turn this Halloween in New York. Between high-end costume parties, immersive cocktail experiences, and cultural celebrations honoring Día de los Muertos, the city invites guests to indulge in its most decadent traditions. Each event adds a touch of glamour to the season, blending creativity with the timeless energy that makes New York the ultimate destination for Halloween revelry.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.