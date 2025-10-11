The Ben Hotel Brings Back Winter Wonderland with Expanded Ice Rink, Holiday Tree Forest, and Curling Match
Source: The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Holiday Tradition Returns to The Palm Beaches
This November, The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection, will once again transform downtown West Palm Beach into a sparkling winter destination with the return of Winter Wonderland. Following its debut last year, which drew more than 30,000 visitors from around the world, the city’s signature holiday event reopens Saturday, November 1, 2025, ushering in a new season of celebration and connection on Florida’s sun-soaked coast.
The event’s opening day festivities will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and live curling exhibitions on real ice, performed by athletes Matt Drouin and Madeleine Ely of the Loggerhead Curling Club. Set directly in front of The Ben, the exhibition will mark the official start of the holiday season in Palm Beach County.
An Expanded Experience for 2025
“This year’s event will feature more ice with an expanded rink, more community with the debut of a Holiday Tree Forest, and more access with a new admission structure. Only guests who choose to ice skate will need to purchase tickets, while everyone else is welcome to explore the Winter Wonderland for free. Visitors can take photos by the Holiday Tree Forest, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, and shop at our chalets featuring local retail stores.”
Bernardo Neto, General Manager of The Ben
The centerpiece of this year’s activation is a larger 50-by-66-foot outdoor ice rink, built using Ice America’s advanced aluminum coil refrigeration system to ensure a genuine skating experience—even in the tropical climate of South Florida. Around the rink, guests can explore Aspen-inspired chalets, serving as retail pop-ups for local boutiques, artisans, and festive vendors.
A full-service holiday bar will serve classic treats including hot chocolate, Hot Toddys, s’mores, popcorn, and other seasonal favorites, creating a scene reminiscent of European Christmas markets—under the palm trees.
A Celebration of Community and Giving
The 2025 season introduces the Holiday Tree Forest, a new philanthropic centerpiece created in partnership with local nonprofit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. Each tree will be uniquely decorated to reflect the mission of its organization, offering a meaningful visual experience that captures the true spirit of giving.
“Winter Wonderland is a testament to Palm Beach County’s ability to deliver world-class, family-friendly experiences that attract visitors from across the globe. With the addition of curling and the tagline Palm Beach County Where ALL Sports Are Possible, we are showcasing the versatility of our destination while bringing joy to thousands of families during the holiday season.”
George Linley, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission
Festivities for Every Age
In addition to skating and community programming, Winter Wonderland will host a series of themed events throughout the season designed to engage guests of all ages. Weekly highlights include:
Live Music Saturdays (1–4 p.m.), featuring local favorite Girlfriend Material, a mainstay of the West Palm music scene.
Santa Claus Sundays, complete with festive photo opportunities and surprise appearances.
Rotating holiday-themed days, including Ugly Sweater Day, Date Nights, and Make-Your-Own Ornament Workshops.
“The Ben’s Winter Wonderland has become an anchor for the holiday season in our city. This event exemplifies the spirit of West Palm Beach. It is welcoming, inclusive, and full of energy. We are proud to host visitors from around the world and to see our community come together to celebrate the season in such a memorable way.”
Mayor Keith James
A Seasonal Destination in the Heart of West Palm Beach
Open daily from November 1, 2025, through January 4, 2026, Winter Wonderland will operate 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., inviting locals and travelers alike to experience the holidays in the Palm Beaches. Entry is complimentary for non-skaters, while ice skating tickets include a 90-minute session and skate rentals.
As The Ben continues to establish itself as a hub for cultural and community events, Winter Wonderland has quickly become a defining part of the region’s holiday calendar—a celebration that blends festive joy with local purpose.
For tickets, VIP packages, and details about the Holiday Tree Forest’s charitable partners, visit www.thebenevents.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.