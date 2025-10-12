A Night of Courage and Craft: The Belgrove Resort & Spa Hosts Lieutenant Colonel Robert W. Schaefer for an Exclusive Whiskey Experience
Source: The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
An Evening of Flavor, Storytelling, and Legacy
On Friday, October 17th, The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach will host a singular experience pairing fine whiskey with remarkable storytelling. The city’s only luxury resort is welcoming Lieutenant Colonel Robert W. Schaefer, U.S. Army Green Beret, for an exclusive evening of Horse Soldier Bourbon tastings, gourmet culinary pairings, and inspiring reflections on war and life.
From 7 PM to 10 PM, attendees will embark on a sensory journey blending the precision of craftsmanship with the power of lived experience. The event opens with “The Ride In”, a welcome toast that sets the tone for a night celebrating courage, camaraderie, and craftsmanship.
A Curated Whiskey Tasting by Horse Soldier Bourbon
The evening’s centerpiece is a curated whiskey tasting led by Horse Soldier Bourbon, the acclaimed brand founded by veterans of the U.S. Special Forces. Known for its authentic story and award-winning American whiskeys, Horse Soldier represents resilience and artistry—a fitting companion for the evening’s distinguished guest and theme.
As guests sip through the tasting, Lieutenant Colonel Robert W. Schaefer will share reflections from his remarkable career, weaving together tales of leadership, perseverance, and purpose. His words promise to resonate beyond the glass, offering insight into the human side of service and the strength it inspires.
Culinary Tributes to the Field and the Sea
Complementing the whiskey are themed culinary creations that nod to both adventure and refinement. Executive chefs at The Belgrove have crafted “Elevated Field Rations”—a sophisticated take on canapés featuring Thai-Shrimp Toast—and the “Coastal Watch” Bourbon-Glazed Swordfish, an homage to oceanic missions and the spirit of endurance
To close the evening, “Victory Dance” Petit Fours will be served alongside an elegant cigar service, creating a moment of reflection and indulgence beneath the West Palm Beach sky. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon, offering a tangible memento of the night’s celebration of craft and character.
A Toast to Valor in Palm Beach
This exclusive experience at The Belgrove Resort & Spa—West Palm Beach’s first and only resort—underscores the property’s growing reputation for hosting immersive, high-caliber events that bridge luxury, culture, and authenticity.
With limited seating and a focus on intimacy, the evening invites guests to not only enjoy fine bourbon and cuisine but to connect with the extraordinary stories behind them.
Tickets for An Evening with Lieutenant Colonel Robert W. Schaefer and Horse Soldier Bourbon are available now on Eventbrite.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.