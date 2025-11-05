Bone Appétit Makes Its Miami Debut at Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Miami’s culinary scene is extending its love to four-legged friends this winter with Bone Appétit, the inaugural puppy brunch benefitting PAWS4You Rescue. Hosted by content creator Samantha Schnur of The Naughty Fork and brand events specialist Lauren Melamed Fine, the event will take place Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. With great bites, star chefs, and plenty of tail wags, this philanthropic brunch blends Miami’s appetite for good food with a heart for rescue pets.
A Celebration Rooted in Joy and Purpose
Schnur’s vision for Bone Appétit comes from a personal place, merging her passion for food with her love for animals.
“Food has always had the power to bring people together, but for me, no dinner table feels complete without our furry friends ready to catch the crumbs.”
Samantha Schnur, Content Creator and Founder of The Naughty Fork
Reflecting on the loss of her dog Kingston, she adds, “Bone Appétit is a celebration of two of my greatest loves: sharing incredible food and giving back to the four-legged companions. This event has been a dream in the making, and it carries even deeper meaning after the loss of my pup, Kingston. I’m pouring my heart into it, knowing it’s the perfect recipe: unforgettable bites, an amazing cause, and a community that loves both.”
Guests and their pups are invited to soak in the sunshine noon to 3 p.m., enjoying a social afternoon with exclusive chef-driven creations. The menu features playful, one-day-only collaborations between The Naughty Fork and some of Miami’s most beloved spots, including Miami Slice, Apocalypse BBQ, Chevre, Bistro Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Coyo Taco, Michael’s Genuine, Finka Table & Tap, maman, Skinny Louie, Sushi Mafia, and The Salty.
Good Eats for Dogs and Humans Alike
Chewy will introduce dogs to its new fresh food line, Get Real, serving wholesome samples alongside take-home treats and toys. Loews Miami Beach Hotel, The Salty, maman, and The Naughty Fork will also offer dog-friendly bites to complete the tasting experience.
PAWS4You Founder & Director Carol Caridad calls the brunch a natural fit for the rescue’s mission: "At PAWS4you, there are only two things we love almost as much as dogs - great food and good company. That's why we are so excited about Bone Appetit, which combines our favorite things, while raising some much-needed funds for our rescue. We are incredibly grateful to our community for the support, so that our focus can remain on what matters most - saving lives.”
Playful Programming and Ways to Give Back
Alongside delicious food, Bone Appétit offers guests a lineup of premium activities. Highlights include:
Raffles featuring hotel stays and chef-driven experiences
A caricature station
Personalized dog tag engraving
Special surprise activations throughout the afternoon
PAWS4You will be on-site to introduce adoptable dogs, giving attendees the chance to meet pups in search of a permanent home.
Loews Miami Beach Hotel serves as an ideal host. Through its Loews Loves Pets program, the property welcomes animals as extended family. Complex Managing Director Mutluhan Kucuk notes, “We’re proud to partner with Samantha and PAWS4you Rescue for this special event that brings our community together for a meaningful cause. Through our Loews Loves Pets program, we welcome pets like family - because they are. Supporting local organizations like PAWS4you reflects our commitment to being a good neighbor - we look forward to an exciting day of connection, great food and giving back.”
How to Join the Pawty
Tickets are $85 per person and include unlimited food and drinks. Considering the culinary lineup and the energy behind the cause, Bone Appétit is poised to become a standout social moment of the season. Tickets are available HERE.
