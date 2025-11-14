Best Things to Do in New York City for the Holidays

There’s nowhere quite like New York City during the holidays. The city turns into a glowing playground of ice rinks, iconic shows, over-the-top light displays, and only-in-NYC traditions that make the season feel electric. Whether you’re planning your annual December trip or looking for something new to experience this year, these are the must-see holiday events, performances, and celebrations that define winter in New York City in 2025.
Where: Bryant Park (between 40th & 42nd Streets and Fifth & Sixth Avenues)
When: November – January 5
Why go: One of NYC’s most beloved holiday traditions, Winter Village, transforms Bryant Park into a festive playground of ice skating, open-air markets, and cozy drinks. From European-style holiday shops and après-skate dining at The Lodge, this Midtown winter wonderland has something for everyone, whether you’re shopping for gifts, meeting friends for a seasonal cocktail, or booking a private Cozy Igloo for the ultimate winter hangout.
Prefer a guided holiday experience? The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights, Bryant Park Winter Village & NYC Subway Tour is a great way to see the city’s most festive spots in one curated, easy-to-navigate evening.
Good to know: Ice skating is free with your own skates; rentals are available. Cozy Igloos fit up to eight people and require reservations (90-minute sessions, food and drinks included).
Where: Kensico Dam Plaza (1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY, 10595)
When: Select dates November 21 – December 31
Why go: This beloved 1.2-mile drive-thru light experience is one of the Hudson Valley’s most dazzling holiday traditions. From glittering tunnels and animated displays to Santa sightings and larger-than-life characters, the route transforms the park into a glowing world of color and imagination. It’s festive, family-friendly, and perfect if you want all the holiday magic without leaving the comfort of your car.
Good to know: Expect about 30 minutes to complete the route. Opening weekend includes special events like a tree lighting, Santa Fun Run, food trucks, and vendors. Weekends book fast, so reserve early.
Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church (157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201)
When: December 18, 19, and 26
Why go: There’s nothing like hearing beloved Christmas carols performed live by strings inside one of Brooklyn’s most beautiful historic churches. This Candlelight concert blends timeless holiday melodies from Silent Night to Carol of the Bells with the warm, flickering glow of hundreds of candles. It’s serene, festive, and the perfect way to slow down and savor the season in a breathtaking setting.
Good to know: The performance lasts 60 minutes and doors open 45 minutes before showtime. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, and late entry isn’t allowed.
Where: Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10020)
When: Select dates November 14 – January 5
Why go: Two of NYC’s most iconic holiday experiences come together in one festive package. Start with the world-famous Radio City Christmas Spectacular, starring the Rockettes in their high-kicking, precision-perfect glory. Then explore St. Patrick’s Cathedral with a special Christmas audio tour that brings the landmark’s history, architecture, and holiday traditions to life. It’s a seamless way to enjoy two quintessential New York holiday moments in one outing.
Good to know: Multiple seating options and time slots are available. The cathedral tour includes multilingual audio guides and features live carolers during the season.
Where: New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, 10458)
When: Select Dates September 25 – November 30
Why go: Experience Halloween and the holidays collide as the New York Botanical Garden transforms into Jack Skellington’s whimsical world. With dazzling lights, larger-than-life sculptures, and scenes inspired by the Tim Burton classic, this immersive trail turns one of NYC’s most beloved gardens into a glowing storybook you can walk through.
Good to know: Best after dusk. Evenings and weekends get busy, so arrive early.
Where: New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458)
When: Select weekends November 22 – January 10
Why go: One of NYC’s most enchanting holiday traditions gets a magical after-dark twist during Holiday Train Nights. The iconic Holiday Train Show glows under the Conservatory’s glass dome, illuminated for evening strolls filled with live music, festive drinks, and dazzling photo ops. Wander through a miniature NYC where model trains zip past nearly 200 handcrafted landmark replicas made from natural materials. It’s atmospheric, cozy, and perfect for date night or a festive outing with friends.
Good to know: Holiday Train Nights often sell out, especially in December. Look out for themed evenings like Ugly Sweater Night and Holiday Icons Night for extra fun. Allow about 90 minutes to explore the full experience.
Where: 10 Columbus Circle, Level 4, New York, NY 10019
When: Select dates November 15 – December 31
Why go: This immersive North Pole adventure turns kids into holiday explorers with their very own Passport to Santa. At each themed stop from Frosty’s Freeway to Gingerbread Grounds children collect stamps, meet beloved holiday characters, play festive games, and complete hands-on activities before reaching Santa’s Christmas Carnival for a joyful finale. It’s interactive, imaginative, and ideal for families looking for a holiday experience that goes far beyond a traditional Santa photo.
Good to know: The full experience takes about two hours. Expect to meet Santa himself, building a toy in Santa's Workshop, jumping in bounce houses, and there will be plenty of photo opportunities.
Where: Our Lady of Mt Carmel–Annunciation Church (65–67 Havemeyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211)
When: December 19 and 20
Why go: Candlelight concerts are some of NYC’s most atmospheric holiday experiences, pairing classical performances with the warm glow of hundreds of candles. This special Christmas edition features selections from The Nutcracker, seasonal favorites, and winter-inspired pieces performed by the Highline String Quartet inside a stunning Brooklyn church. It’s intimate, enchanting, and perfect for anyone looking to slow down and soak in the magic of the season.
Good to know: The concert lasts 60 minutes and doors open 45 minutes early. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, and late arrivals aren’t permitted.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden (43-50 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355)
When: December 7
Why go: This festive afternoon celebration brings music, crafts, holiday shopping, and family-friendly fun to one of Queens’ most beloved green spaces. Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, browse for unique gifts, sip seasonal drinks from the Holiday Bar, and enjoy the garden’s evergreen displays. The event ends with a lantern walk leading to the tree-lighting.
Good to know: The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Parking is available onsite at 42-80 Crommelin Street for $15.
Where: Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Central Park (4th Floor, 1717 Broadway, New York, NY 10019)
When: December 11 and 21
Why go: If you’re looking for a hands-on holiday activity, this festive cookie decorating class is a cozy, creative way to get into the spirit. Learn expert techniques like piping, flooding, and wet-on-wet designs while decorating six pre-baked cookies, gingerbread men, snowflakes, and mittens. It’s guided, social, and perfect for anyone who wants to leave with beautiful (and delicious) holiday treats.
Good to know: Arrive 15 minutes early for check-in. Classes are 18+ and groups share tools and ingredients. Drinks are available for purchase at the venue.
Where: ARTECHOUSE NYC, Chelsea Market (439 W 15th Street, New York, NY 10011)
When: December 15 – January 4
Why go: This limited-time immersive experience blends futuristic art, interactive tech, and holiday magic into one dazzling multisensory event. Featuring two beloved installations. Spectacular Factory and Tingle Bells, ARTECHOUSE transforms its space into a glowing, imaginative holiday multiverse filled with vivid visuals, dynamic soundscapes, and hands-on digital play. It’s creative, family-friendly, and unlike any other holiday attraction in NYC.
Good to know: The experience lasts about 60 minutes. Flex Admission allows guests to pick any entrance time on their chosen date. VIP packages include merch, snacks, and drink discounts at the XR Bar.
Where: Meeting point varies by date (typically Midtown; check ticket details)
When: Select dates in December
Why go: This festive walking tour takes you through the heart of New York’s most dazzling holiday displays, no navigating or planning required. Led by a lively, licensed guide, you’ll wander past iconic decorations, learn the stories behind NYC’s holiday traditions, sing along under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, and capture amazing photos at every stop. It’s spirited, social, and perfect if you want to soak in the season’s magic on foot.
Good to know: Expect a moderate amount of walking. Tour lasts 3-4 hours. Public transportation is nearby, and the tour is offered in English.
Where: Nebula NYC (135 West 41st Street, New York, NY 10036)
When: December 24
Why go: If you’re looking for a high-energy way to spend Christmas Eve, Nebula hosts one of the city’s most electric holiday parties. Dance to sets from guest DJs, enjoy a festive themed atmosphere, and kick off the night with a complimentary hour of open bar.
Good to know: Dress to impress. Expect a full house and plenty of holiday energy. The event runs late into the night and features a variety of music styles from top DJs.
Where: EVEN Hotel New York – Midtown East (221 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017)
When: Select dates in December and January
Why go: Shake, stir, and sip your way into the season with a festive mixology class led by a master bartender. You’ll learn how to build a well-stocked bar, master foundational cocktail techniques, and craft three holiday-inspired drinks, like a Peppermint Stick Martini and a Smoking Cinnamon Old Fashioned. It’s hands-on, fun, and perfect for hosting or gifting during the holidays.
Good to know: Multiple dates and times are available. Each guest receives recipes to take home so you can recreate the cocktails for holiday gatherings.
Where: 8626 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
When: Select dates in December
Why go: Dyker Heights is home to some of the most over-the-top holiday displays in New York and this guided walking tour lets you experience the neighborhood at its twinkling best. Follow a local expert through streets lined with towering inflatables, themed decorations, and thousands of lights while learning the stories behind this beloved Brooklyn tradition. It’s bright, festive, and perfect for anyone who wants to see the city’s most famous Christmas lights up close.
Good to know: Expect about two miles of walking. Tour lasts about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Where: Rockefeller Center (45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111)
When: Tree lighting on December 3; illuminated daily through mid-January
Why go: Nothing says “New York during the holidays” like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Towering high above the plaza and glowing with tens of thousands of lights, it’s one of the city’s most famous seasonal sights. Whether you’re stopping by before skating at The Rink or just walking through Midtown, the tree’s sparkle , crowned with a brilliant Swarovski star, feels like pure holiday magic.
Good to know: The tree remains lit daily from early morning until late evening, with extended hours on Christmas Eve. Expect crowds, especially right after the lighting ceremony, but the atmosphere is part of the experience. Perfect for photos, a quick holiday stop, or pairing with nearby attractions like Saks’ light show.
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship (611 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022)
When: November 24 through Christmas
Why go: Saks’ annual holiday light show is one of New York City’s most beloved seasonal traditions, a synchronized spectacle of color, music, and storytelling that transforms the flagship’s façade into a glowing canvas. Each evening, thousands of lights dance in time with an uplifting holiday soundtrack while the store’s center windows debut a brand-new festive display. It’s a must-see moment along Fifth Avenue and the perfect pairing with a visit to the Rockefeller Center tree just across the street.
Good to know: Shows run multiple times each night and draw big crowds, so arrive a bit early for the best view. The window displays are just as impressive up close and make for great photos.
Where: Bronx Zoo ( 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460)
When: Select dates November 21 – January 4
Why go: The Bronx Zoo transforms into a glowing winter wonderland during its annual Holiday Lights celebration, featuring miles of sparkling pathways, immersive light sculptures, and whimsical displays inspired by wildlife from around the globe. Wander through themed lantern trails, enjoy returning favorites like the holiday train and Enchanted Sea, and discover new attractions including snow tube slides, an ice-themed illuminated throne, and interactive virtual snowball tosses. It’s one of NYC’s most family-friendly holiday traditions.
Good to know: The experience is outdoors, so bundle up. Weekends tend to be the busiest, and advance reservations are recommended.
Where: The Theater at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001)
When: December 4 – 28
Why go: Cirque du Soleil brings its signature blend of artistry, acrobatics, and theatrical magic to NYC with ’Twas the Night Before…, the company’s first-ever holiday production. Inspired by the beloved poem, the show follows a young girl who rediscovers the wonder of the season through mesmerizing choreography, gravity-defying stunts, and whimsical characters. It’s festive, imaginative, and one of the most visually stunning ways to celebrate the holidays in New York.
Good to know: The limited run features 36 performances. This family-friendly show is popular and often sells out, so advance booking is recommended.
Where: Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001)
When: December 12 at 7
Why go: Z100’s Jingle Ball turns Madison Square Garden into the epicenter of holiday pop music, bringing together some of the biggest artists of the year for one high-energy night. Expect back-to-back hits, surprise moments, and a star-studded roster that spans genres, all packed into a glittering, fast-paced concert format. With performances from Ed Sheeran, Laufey, Reneé Rapp, MONSTA X, Nelly, and more, plus a special KPOP DEMON HUNTERS sing-along, it’s the ultimate December soundtrack.
Good to know: Tickets sell quickly due to the event’s limited one-night run. Arrive early to navigate security and enjoy the full lineup.
From glittering light displays and iconic tree lightings to immersive art experiences, festive tours, and unforgettable performances, New York City offers endless ways to celebrate the season. Whether you’re sipping holiday cocktails, wandering through illuminated gardens, or taking in a show that sparks pure wonder, these experiences capture the magic that makes December in NYC unlike anywhere else. However you choose to spend the holidays, the city is ready to dazzle, one twinkling moment at a time.
