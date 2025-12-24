Best New Year’s Eve Events in London to Ring in 2026

New Year’s Eve in London is a citywide spectacle, blending historic landmarks, riverfront fireworks, elegant parties, and late-night celebrations across every corner of the capital. Whether you’re planning to watch the Thames light up at midnight, dance the night away at a ticketed party, or toast the new year aboard a river cruise, London offers no shortage of ways to welcome 2026.
Here’s a curated guide to the best New Year’s Eve events and experiences happening across the city.
Where: The River Thames, London (ticketed viewing areas along Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge, and Albert Embankment)
When: December 31, entry from 8:00 PM–10:30 PM, fireworks at midnight
Why go: This is London’s definitive New Year’s Eve experience and one of the largest fireworks celebrations in the world. As Big Ben strikes midnight, the London Eye becomes the centerpiece of a spectacular, choreographed show featuring fireworks, lighting, music, and large-scale visuals along the Thames. It’s a true citywide moment that feels iconic, communal, and unmistakably London, offering an unforgettable way to welcome 2026.
Good to know: Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance. There are six ticketed viewing zones, and you cannot move between areas once inside. Bridges will be closed before and after the event, stations will be extremely busy, and re-entry is not permitted, so planning transport and arrival routes ahead of time is essential.
Where: Natural History Museum, Central Entrance, London
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: If you want a New Year’s Eve that feels truly one-of-a-kind, Party at the Museum offers an unforgettable way to welcome 2026 inside one of London’s most iconic institutions after hours. Dance beneath soaring cathedral-like halls, explore world-famous galleries at night, and enjoy live music, silent discos, and immersive activities surrounded by prehistoric giants and natural wonders. It’s energetic, unexpected, and perfect for those who want something more memorable than a standard club night.
Good to know:
This is an 18+ event. VIP access includes queue jump, a complimentary drink on arrival, private bars, and an exclusive area in the Mammals Gallery.
Where: The Savoy, London
When: December 31
Why go: If you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve that defines old-school London glamour, The Savoy’s annual NYE Gala is hard to top. This lavish, 1920s-inspired evening channels the Roaring Twenties, a pivotal era in the hotel’s history, with an immersive atmosphere that blends fine dining, live entertainment, and timeless elegance. From champagne receptions to panoramic Thames views as Big Ben strikes midnight, it’s a quintessentially grand way to welcome the new year.
Good to know: The evening begins with a champagne and canapé reception, followed by a six-course gala dinner and a curated lineup of live entertainment leading up to midnight. Dress is formal and reservations are essential.
Where: Sky Garden, London
When: December 31
Why go: If you want one of London’s most iconic New Year’s Eve settings, Sky Garden delivers a truly top-of-the-city celebration. Set high above the Thames, this glamorous party pairs live music, DJs, and dancing with uninterrupted skyline views and a front-row perspective on London’s midnight fireworks. With the option to dine beforehand at one of Sky Garden’s acclaimed restaurants or arrive just for the party, it’s a polished, high-energy way to welcome 2026 in a setting that feels unmistakably London.
Good to know: This is an 18+ event with a glitz-and-glamour dress code. Sky Garden is a naturally ventilated indoor garden, so dressing warmly is recommended until the dancing begins.
Where: Hamilton House (211 Balham High Road, London, SW17 7BQ)
When: December 31, 7:00 PM
Why go: If you want a New Year’s Eve that feels transportive rather than chaotic, The Candlelight Club delivers one of London’s most atmospheric celebrations. This immersive 1920s soirée unfolds inside a candlelit ballroom transformed into a hidden speakeasy, complete with live jazz, sultry vocals, Gatsby-era dance performances, and late-night DJ sets. It’s glamorous, theatrical, and designed for people who want to dance, dress up, and step fully into another era as the year turns.
Good to know: This is an 18+ event with a strict dress code. Smart 1920s attire is required, and trainers, T-shirts, jeans, and hoodies are not permitted.
Where: Smith’s Bar & Grill (25 Sheldon Square, Paddington, London, W2 6EY)
When: December 31
Why go: For a New Year’s Eve that blends elegance with late-night energy, this masquerade dinner party at Smith’s Bar & Grill offers a polished yet lively way to welcome the year ahead. The evening pairs a luxurious five-course meal with bubbles on arrival, live DJ sets, and roaming performances, creating a seamless transition from refined dining to a full-scale afterparty. With masks encouraged and entertainment woven throughout the night, it’s ideal for those who want both a celebratory dinner and a dance floor countdown in one setting.
Good to know:
This is an 18+ event with valid ID required. The night is split into dinner seatings followed by a late-night party shows and DJ sets running until the early hours. Dressing up is strongly encouraged to match the masquerade theme.
Where: The Last Talisman (171–173 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3UW)
When: December 31, 6:00 PM
Why go: If your idea of the perfect New Year’s Eve involves generous pours, bold flavors, and high-energy entertainment, The Last Talisman delivers an all-out celebration near London Bridge. This bottomless NYE party combines free-flowing drinks with waves of Asian-inspired small plates, immersive magic performances, DJs, and a silent disco spread across multiple rooms. The night builds from a welcome reception into a confetti-filled midnight countdown.
Good to know:
This is an 18+ event with valid ID required. Seating is limited, and dietary requirements must be shared in advance.
Where: The Londoner Hotel (38 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7DX)
When: December 31, 9:30 PM
Why go: For a polished, high-glamour New Year’s Eve in the heart of London, The Londoner’s Masquerade Ball delivers classic elegance with a modern edge. Set just steps from Leicester Square, this formal masquerade blends live performances, DJ sets, and a sophisticated crowd into one seamless late-night celebration. The atmosphere leans refined rather than rowdy, making it ideal for those who want to dress up, dance, and toast the new year in one of London’s most prestigious hotel settings.
Good to know:
This is an 18+ event with a formal dress code. Masks are encouraged but not required and can be purchased on arrival.
Where: Crown Pier (Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 9AY)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: If you want front-row views of London’s legendary New Year’s Eve fireworks without fighting the crowds, this Thames boat party is hard to beat. Cruising along the river places you right in the heart of the action as the skyline lights up at midnight, with Big Ben, the London Eye, and city landmarks forming the backdrop. DJs across multiple decks keep the energy high before and after the countdown, making this a seamless blend of sightseeing, celebration, and late-night partying.
Good to know: This is an 18+ event with a dress-up dress code encouraged. Boarding and departure are from Crown Pier, so arrive early to avoid queues.
Where: The Shard, St Thomas Street, London SE1 9QU
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: For a New Year’s Eve that feels elevated in every sense, Midnight Disco in Sky Lounge pairs sweeping city views with a high-energy party atmosphere. Set high above London, this celebration blends live entertainment, gourmet canapés, and chef-led food stations. As midnight approaches, panoramic views provide a dramatic backdrop as fireworks light up the skyline, creating a glamorous countdown moment you won’t forget.
Good to know: Dress to impress, arrive early to take in the views before midnight.
Whether you want to toast the new year beneath fireworks on the Thames, dance into the early hours at a masquerade ball, or step back in time at a candlelit speakeasy, London offers a New Year’s Eve experience for every mood and style. Plan ahead, dress the part, and choose the celebration that fits how you want to start 2026. In a city this iconic, the countdown is only the beginning.
