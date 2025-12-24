Best New Year’s Eve Events in London to Ring in 2026

Why go: If you want front-row views of London’s legendary New Year’s Eve fireworks without fighting the crowds, this Thames boat party is hard to beat. Cruising along the river places you right in the heart of the action as the skyline lights up at midnight, with Big Ben, the London Eye, and city landmarks forming the backdrop. DJs across multiple decks keep the energy high before and after the countdown, making this a seamless blend of sightseeing, celebration, and late-night partying.