Best Things to Do in London Winter 2026: Events, Exhibitions & Cultural Highlights

London never slows down, and winter through early spring is one of the city’s most rewarding times to explore its cultural calendar. Galleries debut headline exhibitions, immersive experiences take over historic venues, and the city’s theaters, concert halls, and festivals offer a steady stream of reasons to brave the colder months. Whether you’re visiting for a long weekend or looking for something new to experience as a local, these London events capture what’s happening across the city right now from high-profile art and music to large-scale public celebrations and ticketed experiences worth booking ahead.
Where: Immerse LDN, ExCeL London Waterfront (Royal Victoria Dock, Western Gateway)
When: Daily, January–March 2026
Why go: This large-scale immersive exhibition offers a vivid, technology-driven look at life in ancient Pompeii 2000 years ago. Using 360-degree digital projections, VR experiences, and interactive installations, the exhibition reconstructs Roman daily life, architecture, and culture before culminating in a dramatic recreation of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
Good to know: The experience lasts approximately 90 minutes and is designed for all ages.
Where: Royal Albert Hall (Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP)
When: January 9 – March 1, 2026
Why go: Cirque du Soleil returns to London with OVO, a visually rich and playful production that transforms the Royal Albert Hall into a living, breathing ecosystem inspired by the world of insects. Known for its annual winter residency, Cirque du Soleil’s London run is a seasonal highlight, and OVO stands out for its blend of high-energy acrobatics, imaginative costumes, and fluid choreography. The show combines classic circus artistry with theatrical storytelling, following a lighthearted love story that unfolds amid tumbling crickets, soaring butterflies, and gravity-defying spiders.
Good to know: Performances run approximately two hours and 20 minutes, including an intermission. There is no formal dress code at the Royal Albert Hall, but audiences are encouraged to dress your best.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100–110 Euston Road, London NW1 2AJ)
When: January 11; February 21–22; March 28; April 24; May 31, 2026
Why go: This interactive courtroom drama places you at the center of a high-profile criminal case involving celebrity, money, and deception. The trial revolves around the disappearance of a $20 million diamond necklace belonging to global superstar Lana Tonneit, with her former driver accused of the crime. As a member of the jury, you’ll listen to testimony, scrutinize evidence, and vote on key decisions that influence how the case unfolds.
Good to know: The performance runs for approximately 60 minutes. Audience participation is essential to the experience, with guests using their phones to scan QR codes and vote during pivotal moments, so arriving early with a charged device is recommended.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100–110 Euston Road, London NW1 2AJ)
When: January 17, 2026
Why go: After capturing global attention on Britain’s Got Talent with two Golden Buzzers and a runner-up finish, The Blackouts bring their signature glow-in-the-dark choreography to London in this one-night-only performance. Neon Moves combines precision dance, LED visuals, and a soundtrack of instantly recognizable 2000s hits, creating a fast-paced, feel-good show that leans as much into nostalgia as it does spectacle.
Good to know: The show runs for approximately one hour. Seating is theatre-style, and arriving early is advised to allow time for entry and seating before the performance begins.
Where: Canary Wharf, London
When: January 20–31, 2026
Why go: Winter Lights marks its 10th anniversary in 2026, cementing its status as one of the UK’s most celebrated light art festivals. What began in 2015 as a small cluster of installations has grown into a major cultural event, showcasing large-scale works by acclaimed international artists. This year’s theme, Dreamscape, explores surreal and emotionally resonant ideas through light, sound, and interactive design. With 16 installations spread across Canary Wharf’s waterside plazas and walkways, the festival offers an inspiring way to experience contemporary public art while brightening the quieter winter season.
Good to know: Winter Lights is free to attend and entirely outdoors. Pop-up food stalls appear along the festival route, offering a mix of global street food and plant-based options.
Where: 90 Brompton Road, London, SW3 1JJ
When: Daily, January–February 2026
Why go: Paradox Museum London is a playful, perception-challenging experience that blends science, art, and visual illusion across more than 50 interactive exhibits. Designed for all ages, the museum invites visitors to experiment with gravity, scale, and perspective in hands-on installations that are as entertaining as they are thought-provoking. From rooms that flip your sense of orientation to optical illusions that make people disappear or appear to defy physics, it’s a highly engaging way to spend a couple of hours.
Good to know: Plan to spend around 90 minutes exploring the museum. Entry is timed, and advance booking is recommended.
Where: Corner Corner (Maritime St, London, SE16 7LL)
When: January through February 1
Why go: Step into the world of Minecraft like never before in this fully immersive, real-life adventure. Armed with the Orb of Interaction, you’ll chop wood, mine gems, and battle mobs across seven themed biomes as you race to save the villagers from a zombie attack. With hands-on gameplay, interactive sets, and even an exclusive in-game reward for completing the quest, it’s a must-do for fans of all ages who want to bring their favorite game to life.
Good to know: The adventure lasts about 45 minutes and is open to all ages, though children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Business Design Centre (52 Upper Street, London, N1 0QH)
When: January 21–25, 2026, Preview Day: January 20, 2026
Why go: London Art Fair is one of the capital’s most established and influential art events, bringing together more than 120 leading modern and contemporary galleries from around the world each January. Highlights include museum-led presentations through the annual Museum Partnership, thoughtfully curated sections like Encounters and Platform, and an excellent program of talks and guided tours that explore current themes in the art world.
Good to know: A ticketed preview day on January 20 offers early access and a quieter viewing experience for collectors. The fair takes place indoors and can easily fill several hours, especially if you plan to attend talks or tours.
Where: Sussex Mansions (79 - 85 Old Brompton Road, London, SW7 3LD)
When: January through February 15
Why go: Banksy Limitless offers a rare chance to experience the provocative world of one of the most influential street artists in history. With 250 works on display, including certified originals, large-scale installations, and interactive elements like spray-painting your own t shirt. This exhibition brings the edge of street art into a prestigious London gallery.
Good to know: The exhibition takes about an hour to explore but allow extra time if you want to try the spray-painting activity and shop for souvenirs.
Where: Multiple venues across London
When: January 23 – February 1, 2026
Why go: The London Short Film Festival offers one of the most thoughtful and forward-looking film events of the year. Its 23rd edition presents more than 200 new short films across 60 curated programs, spotlighting emerging voices alongside established experimental filmmakers. Beyond screenings, the festival expands into talks, workshops, and walking tours, offering meaningful context around contemporary filmmaking and film culture in London.
Good to know: Screenings and events take place across multiple venues, so planning ahead is helpful if you want to catch films at different locations. Many events sell out, particularly opening-night screenings and special programs, so advance booking is strongly recommended.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100–110 Euston Road, London NW1 2AJ)
When: January 24; February 20; March 1 & 7; April 26; June 5, 2026
Why go: This luminous reimagining of Sleeping Beauty blends classical ballet with contemporary stage technology, transforming the familiar fairy tale into a visually striking performance. Six dancers perform in glow-in-the-dark costumes that trace each movement with light, turning choreography into a constantly shifting spectacle of color.
Good to know: The performance runs for approximately 60 minutes with no intermission, and late entry is not permitted. Seating is auto allocated within each ticket zone, so groups should book together to sit side by side.
Where: Dock X London (Unit 1, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Road, London)
When: January through February 1
Why go: The Legend of the Titanic Exhibition is London’s largest-ever showcase of the world’s most famous ship, blending history, technology, and storytelling into a powerful two-hour experience. With 360º projections, authentic artefacts, a virtual reality tribute to the Titanic’s band, and a breathtaking metaverse journey across the ship’s decks, it transports you back to 1912. From walking the Grand Staircase to uncovering moving passenger stories, this exhibition offers an unforgettable way to relive one of history’s most poignant events.
Good to know: Allow around two hours to explore fully, including the VR and metaverse experiences.
Where: Various venues across London
When: January 25, 2026
Why go: Burns Night is London’s annual celebration of Scottish culture, honoring the life and work of Robert Burns through whisky, poetry, music, and traditional feasting. Across the city, restaurants, pubs, and hotels host everything from traditional Burns suppers with haggis, neeps, and tatties to lively ceilidh dances complete with bagpipes and spoken-word tributes. Some venues lean classic and ceremonial, while others offer modern interpretations of Scottish cuisine paired with curated whisky tastings. Whether you’re a Burns purist or simply enjoy a spirited night out, the variety of events makes it easy to tailor the celebration to your style.
Good to know: Burns Night events in London range from single-evening dinners to multi-day celebrations, and many require advance reservations due to limited seating. Dress codes vary by venue, but tartan and semi-formal attire are often encouraged.
Where: Unit 22 Fulton Road, Wembley
When: Select days January through March
Why go: Bubble Planet takes visitors on a whimsical journey through themed rooms filled with larger-than-life bubbles, vibrant colors, and interactive technology. From VR adventures to sensory play, it’s an imaginative, family-friendly experience that sparks wonder for kids and adults alike.
Good to know: Socks required for the Bubble Bath area. Allow about 60 minutes.
Where: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – Princess of Wales Conservatory
When: February 7 – March 8, 2026
Why go: Kew’s Orchid Festival returns in 2026 for its 30th anniversary, transforming the Princess of Wales Conservatory into a vibrant, winter-defying celebration inspired by China’s extraordinary biodiversity. This year’s edition combines horticultural spectacle with storytelling, featuring thousands of orchids alongside large-scale floral installations.
Good to know: Entry to the Orchid Festival is included with a standard Kew Gardens ticket, but visitors must book a separate timed slot for the exhibition in advance.
Where: 5–7 Hornsey Street, London, N7 8GA
When: Select dates from January–March 2026
Why go: Prison Island London is a fast-paced, team-based adventure that blends physical challenges, problem-solving, and strategy into a single high-energy experience. Rather than escaping one room, teams of two to five move freely between 31 different challenge cells, each testing a different skill set from logic and memory to coordination, balance, and speed.
Good to know: The experience lasts 90 minutes, and teams are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes early for check-in.
Where: Venues across London
When: February 19–23, 2026
Why go: London Fashion Week is one of the most influential moments in the global fashion calendar, spotlighting the creativity that defines British design. The Autumn/Winter 2026 edition brings together established names and boundary-pushing newcomers, with designers such as Burberry, Victoria Beckham, and Simone Rocha presenting alongside emerging talent shaping the future of fashion. Beyond the runway, the week is known for its electric atmosphere, from industry talks and presentations to star-filled front rows and late-night afterparties, making it as much about culture and community as it is about clothes.
Good to know: Many runway shows and presentations are industry-only, but London Fashion Week also includes a growing number of public-facing events, pop-ups, exhibitions, and digital showcases throughout the city.
Where: Chinatown, Trafalgar Square, and the West End
When: February 21–22, 2026
Lunar New Year Day: February 17, 2026 (Year of the Horse)
Why go: London’s Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations are the largest of their kind outside Asia, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the West End each year. In 2026, the festivities welcome the Year of the Horse with a full weekend of cultural events, beginning with traditional lion dances winding through Chinatown on Saturday. Sunday brings the main parade, featuring around 50 teams of floats, lions, dragons, and horse-themed displays, starting near Trafalgar Square and moving through Charing Cross Road into Chinatown. Along the route and across nearby squares, you’ll find free stage performances, martial arts demonstrations, music, dance, and plenty of festive food.
Good to know: All events are free to attend. Celebrations run across multiple outdoor locations, so warm layers and comfortable shoes are recommended. Public transport is the best way to get around, as road closures and congestion are common during the weekend.
Where: NEON at Battersea Power Station (2 Circus Road East, London SW11 8DQ)
When: Select dates from February 28 to May 31, 2026
Why go: This major international exhibition offers a rare chance to come face-to-face with the legacy of Ramses II, one of the most powerful and influential rulers of ancient Egypt. Featuring more than 180 artefacts loaned in partnership with Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the exhibition brings together royal treasures, monumental sculpture, and exquisitely preserved objects that illuminate life, belief, and power in the age of the pharaohs. Highlights include Ramses II’s own coffin, shown in the UK for the first time, alongside gold funerary objects from the royal tombs of Tanis and immersive gallery spaces that place these works in historical context.
Good to know: Optional add-ons include an audio guide and a virtual reality experience exploring Ramses’ temples, which can enhance the visit but are not required.
Where: Battersea Park (Evolution London, Queenstown Road, Chelsea Bridge)
When: March 4–8, 2026
Why go: The Affordable Art Fair Battersea is one of London’s most approachable and popular art fairs, designed to make collecting contemporary art feel accessible rather than intimidating. With thousands of original works priced from £100, the fair brings together a carefully curated mix of UK and international galleries showcasing painting, sculpture, photography, and works on paper.
Good to know: The fair opens with a ticketed Private View on Wednesday evening, followed by public days from Thursday through Sunday with extended evening hours on Thursday and Friday.
Where: Trafalgar Square
When: Sunday, March 15, 2026
Why go: St Patrick’s Day in London is one of the city’s most joyful cultural celebrations, led by its large and vibrant Irish community. The Mayor of London’s annual St Patrick’s Festival transforms central London into a sea of green with a lively parade, live Irish music, dance performances, and plenty of traditional food and drink. The parade winds its way from Hyde Park Corner to Trafalgar Square, where a free outdoor festival brings together thousands of Londoners and visitors to celebrate Irish culture and heritage.
Good to know: The main St Patrick’s Festival takes place from 12:00pm to 6:00pm in Trafalgar Square and is completely free to attend. In addition to the central celebrations, pubs, music venues, and neighborhoods across London host their own St Patrick’s Day parties and events throughout the week for those who prefer a more local or low-key atmosphere.
Where: Moco Museum London (1–4 Marble Arch, London W2 2UH)
When: January 8 to June 28, 2026
Why go: Moco Museum London offers a highly accessible, visually engaging introduction to modern, contemporary, and digital art, bringing together major names and immersive installations under one roof. Works by artists such as Banksy, Warhol, Basquiat, Haring, Kusama, and Hirst alongside digital and experiential pieces by contemporary creatives including KAWS, Daniel Arsham, and Takashi Murakami. Designed to be interactive rather than purely observational, the museum encourages visitors to move through large-scale installations, digital environments, and rotating exhibitions that blur the line between art, technology, and popular culture.
Good to know: The visit typically takes around 90 minutes, though you can linger longer in the immersive spaces. Tickets are timed and booking online in advance offers the best value.
From major art fairs and immersive exhibitions to cultural festivals, theatre, and city-wide celebrations, London’s winter calendar in early 2026 offers something for every kind of traveller and local alike. Whether you’re planning around a specific event or simply looking for inspiration to shape a January–March visit, these experiences showcase the city at its most creative, diverse, and dynamic.
