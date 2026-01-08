Best Things to Do in London Winter 2026: Events, Exhibitions & Cultural Highlights

Why go: London Fashion Week is one of the most influential moments in the global fashion calendar, spotlighting the creativity that defines British design. The Autumn/Winter 2026 edition brings together established names and boundary-pushing newcomers, with designers such as Burberry, Victoria Beckham, and Simone Rocha presenting alongside emerging talent shaping the future of fashion. Beyond the runway, the week is known for its electric atmosphere, from industry talks and presentations to star-filled front rows and late-night afterparties, making it as much about culture and community as it is about clothes.