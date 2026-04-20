Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami in 2026

Nine Miami-Dade venues are hosting Cinco de Mayo activations on or around May 5, 2026.
Jacinta de México in Aventura runs a five-day cultural program rooted in the cuisine of Puebla, the region Cinco de Mayo actually commemorates.
Bakan and Koko by Bakan collectively stock more than 900 mezcals and tequilas across their two Miami locations.
Cinco de Wynwood is Miami's largest Cinco de Mayo block party, with free general admission and VIP open bar options starting at $15.
Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. That is September 16. Cinco de Mayo marks Mexico's 1862 victory at the Battle of Puebla, a moment tied to one specific region, one culinary tradition, and a history that most restaurants quietly sidestep when they run their taco specials. Miami's strongest Cinco de Mayo options this year are the ones that bring something more to the table — and in 2026, there are more of them than the holiday usually produces.
The city's lineup spans Aventura to Brickell to three addresses on Miami Beach, with daytime rooftop experiences beginning at 7:30 a.m. and celebrations running well past midnight. Here is where to spend the day, the evening, or both.
Not one night, but five. Jacinta de México at Aventura Mall runs its "Five Days of Fiesta" from May 1 through May 5, and the distinction between this and every other venue on this list is the intention behind it. The activation is built around Sabores de Puebla, a special menu featuring enmoladas with pulled chicken or duck confit and a house almond mole from San Pedro, a chicken breast with almond mole, diced dates and goat cheese, and chalupitas rooted in Pueblan culinary tradition.
Each evening at 5 p.m., the dining room pauses for El Brindis, a brief communal toast honoring Puebla, the May 5 victory, and the culinary traditions the kitchen carries forward. Three featured margaritas mark the moment: La Famosa with apple purée, fresh lime and triple sec; Sandy's with watermelon and a spiced salt rim; and the Cilantro-Maracuyá with cilantro, passion fruit, fresh lime, and Cointreau.
The $5 Tortilla Tasting Experience — five nixtamalized corn tortillas presented with avocado, sea salt, and salsa alongside the story of a 4,000-year-old craft — is worth ordering on its own. May 5 closes with a live mariachi performance.
May 1–5. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura (Aventura Mall, near Bloomingdale's). Reservations via OpenTable at jacintarestaurant.com.
If the measure of a Cinco de Mayo celebration is the depth of its agave program, no venue on this list comes close to Grupo Bakan's two Miami locations. Bakan in Wynwood carries more than 500 mezcals and tequilas; its sister concept Koko by Bakan in Coconut Grove stocks more than 400. Both restaurants will have live Mariachi on May 5 and both run kitchens built around regional Mexican dishes and fresh tortillas made in-house through nixtamalization.
The practical difference between the two is neighborhood and format. Bakan is the larger, more bar-forward Wynwood experience; Koko runs a more intimate setting in the Grove with an open kitchen that makes the tortilla process part of the dining room. If the bar program is the priority, Bakan. If you want to watch your tortilla come off the comal, Koko. If you are ambitious, both.
May 5. Bakan: 2801 NW 2nd Ave., Miami (Wynwood). Koko by Bakan: Coconut Grove. Reservations recommended. Visit grupobakan.com.
The daytime option in Brickell starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m., which makes TULUM Rooftop at W Miami the only entry on this list built to anchor a morning and an afternoon. The Cinco de Mayo menu covers the full range: guacamole bar, fresh tuna tostadas, mini chicken quesadillas, Baja-style crispy fish, al pastor, carne asada, and QuesaBirria, each served alongside Agua de Jamaica. The cocktail program runs off an exclusive Mijenta Tequila menu, and the Hidden Room hosts a dedicated tequila tasting for guests who want to go deeper.
The rooftop setting above Brickell makes this a natural choice for a long brunch before the evening's celebrations begin elsewhere on this list.
May 5, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami. For more information, visit marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaxv-w-miami.
When the sun goes down in Brickell, Rosa Sky takes over. The 22nd-floor rooftop at 115 SW 8th St runs its Cinco de Mayo party from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with multiple DJs running all night alongside visual projections and an unobstructed view of the Brickell skyline. The food is specific enough to be worth ordering: Miso-Mezcal Glazed Tuna Tostadas with wasabi guacamole, mango-black bean street corn, and pickled radish. A classic Michelada made with Monopolio, Clamato, lime, Tabasco, Worcestershire, and Tajín runs alongside it.
The tequila program includes a $10 Patrón Blanco shot and a $25 Patrón flight covering Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. For guests who want to move between rooftops on May 5, TULUM and Rosa Sky together cover the full arc of the day.
May 5, 7 p.m.–2 a.m. 115 SW 8th St., 22nd Floor, Miami (Brickell). Reservations at rosaskyrooftop.com.
Mayami stays open until 3 a.m., which makes it technically the last party in Wynwood on May 5. The Cinco de Mayo program pairs specific executions with accessible pricing: $5 tacos and $5 tequila shots available until midnight, Don Julio 70 bottles at $250 for the evening, and a live Mariachi band setting the pace for the room.
The a la carte dinner menu runs alongside the specials: Ice Hot Ceviche with corvina, leche de tigre, jalapeño granita, and mango; Pulpo Criollo with creamy Piri Piri and red pepper rajas; and Fundido de Queso with melted Chihuahua and Gruyère, finished with truffle, seasonal mushroom, or chorizo. The kitchen runs Latin fusion rather than strictly regional Mexican, which gives it a different register from the more tradition-rooted restaurants on this list. For a late-night second stop in Wynwood, it earns the hours.
May 5, until 3 a.m. 127 NW 23rd St., Miami (Wynwood). Reservations via OpenTable at mayamiwynwood.com.
This is the one evening on the list that will not replicate anywhere else in Miami on May 5. Bagatelle Miami River turns over its space to the Sala de Despecho collective starting at 6 p.m. — and that requires some context: Sala de Despecho is Mexico's theatrical heartbreak party experience, built around live singing, communal sing-along anthems, and high-energy performances drawn from the canon of Latin heartbreak music. It is cathartic, theatrical, and entirely committed to the bit.
Bagatelle's full French-Mediterranean signature dinner menu runs alongside Cinco de Mayo specials, so the evening is grounded in serious cooking. The collision between the restaurant's Riviera-inflected dining room and the emotional full-contact energy of Sala de Despecho is exactly the kind of thing Miami produces better than anywhere else. Book a table if you want dinner. Show up later if you want the experience.
May 5, 6 p.m. to close. Bagatelle Miami River, Miami. Reservations recommended. Visit bagatellemiami.com.
Oh! Mexico runs three Miami Beach addresses with three distinct personalities, and on May 5 each takes a different approach to the holiday. Lincoln Road is the family-oriented option, with live mariachis and an afternoon energy that works for all ages. Española Way offers a more intimate evening with mariachi serenades and a romantic atmosphere suited to a proper dinner. Ocean Drive is the late-night version: DJs, mariachis that run into the early hours, and flowing tequila.
All three locations serve an authentic Mexican menu and offer 2-for-1 José Cuervo Tradicional shots throughout the night, which gives the evening a clear value proposition regardless of which location you choose.
May 5. Española Way: 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Ocean Drive: 804 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Lincoln Road: 836 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Visit ohmexicorestaurant.com.
The free option and the largest Cinco de Mayo block party in the city. Cinco de Wynwood returns to Wynwood Marketplace on May 5 with live mariachi, multiple DJs, mechanical bull rides, and a full spread of Mexican street food — tacos, elotes, quesadillas — alongside oversized margaritas and tequila shots. General admission is free with RSVP. For guests who want a full open bar, VIP tickets start at $15 early bird.
The block party format means this runs differently than a seated restaurant experience: it is louder, more crowded, and designed for people who want to move through the evening rather than settle into it. As an anchor for early May 5 or as a stop between dinners, it works well.
May 5. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Free RSVP available. VIP open bar from $15. Tickets via Eventbrite.
For a Cinco de Mayo that works across groups, neighborhoods, and budgets, LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is running full-day celebrations at all Miami-Dade locations on May 5 with live DJs, giveaways, Cornhole, Jumbo Jenga, and extended patio seating. The Mamacita Margarita, the restaurant's hibiscus-and-Grand Marnier frozen margarita, returns to the menu from May 1 through June 14 for $13 — it is the drink to order and reason enough for a repeat visit after the holiday.
LIME also extends into Broward County for those celebrating outside Miami-Dade. Multiple locations, consistent programming, and a format built for families and large groups.
May 5. Multiple Miami-Dade locations. Mamacita Margarita available May 1–June 14. For locations, visit limefreshmexicangrill.com.
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