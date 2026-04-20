Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami in 2026

Not one night, but five. Jacinta de México at Aventura Mall runs its "Five Days of Fiesta" from May 1 through May 5, and the distinction between this and every other venue on this list is the intention behind it. The activation is built around Sabores de Puebla, a special menu featuring enmoladas with pulled chicken or duck confit and a house almond mole from San Pedro, a chicken breast with almond mole, diced dates and goat cheese, and chalupitas rooted in Pueblan culinary tradition.