Youth, Purpose, and Good Company: The Young Angels Gala Raised Funds for Cancer Research at Crane Club

The room was well-dressed by any measure. Denise Rich arrived in a vivid floral gown and drew the kind of attention she has been drawing in New York for decades. Melissa and Joe Gorga worked the step-and-repeat with the ease of people who know they'll be photographed. A long co-chair list that spanned names from Adriana Ingenito and Alana Kramer to Jason Naylor, Kyle Persaud, and Vikrant Patel reflected the genuine breadth of the committee's reach.