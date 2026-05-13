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Victor dE Souza and Dustin Lujan Mark One Year of Emanuel New York With Fashion, Fragrance, and a Signature Scent

The Midtown boutique celebrated its first anniversary with a VIP evening, a state citation, and the debut of the house fragrance
Victor dE Souza and Dustin Lujan at Emanuel New York anniversary event
Victor dE Souza and Dustin Lujan celebrate the first anniversary of Emanuel New York during a VIP evening in Midtown Manhattan marking the debut of the boutique’s signature fragrancePhoto Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni
3 min read

AT A GLANCE

  • Emanuel New York at 329 West 39th Street celebrated its first anniversary on May 1, 2026, with a VIP reception hosted by designer Victor dE Souza and co-founder Dustin Lujan.

  • The evening featured the debut of the boutique's signature fragrance, 'Emanuel New York,' created by Niles Ramadhin for City Rhythm Perfumes.

  • New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright presented a formal citation recognizing the boutique's contribution to New York's creative and retail landscape.

  • Emanuel New York is the exclusive NYC home of City Rhythm perfumes and carries a focused selection of niche fragrance, luxury skincare, and fashion.

Display of Emanuel New York fragrance and City Rhythm perfume collection
The Emanuel New York signature fragrance debuts alongside City Rhythm perfumes and curated scent productsPhoto Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni

A boutique that opened in Manhattan's Garment District one year ago has already earned something more durable than press coverage: a citation from the state legislature. On the evening of May 1, Emanuel New York at 329 West 39th Street marked its first anniversary with an intimate VIP reception that brought together fashion designers, fragrance professionals, and industry colleagues for an evening that balanced celebration with creative momentum.

Designer Victor dE Souza and co-founder and beauty veteran Dustin Lujan hosted the gathering, which included congratulatory remarks, a celebratory cake, and the more significant announcement of the evening: the debut of the boutique's signature fragrance.

Guests mingle inside Emanuel New York during an anniversary event in Manhattan
Guests gather inside Emanuel New York during the boutique’s first anniversary celebration in Midtown ManhattanPhoto Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni

The scent, titled "Emanuel New York," was created by perfumer Niles Ramadhin in collaboration with City Rhythm Perfumes. The full anniversary release extended the fragrance experience across complementary formats: a matching body oil crafted by sKIn and a hand-poured candle by Beyond the Light Candles. Boutique Italiano contributed an exclusive commemorative candle gifted to attendees. The debut was, in the language of the boutique's identity, entirely consistent: Emanuel New York is the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes, and the house's first signature scent arrived as a natural extension of that positioning.

Dustin Lujan, Victor de Souza, and Niles Ramadhin at Emanuel New York's celebration
Dustin Lujan, Victor de Souza, and Niles Ramadhin at Emanuel New York's first anniversary celebrationPhoto Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni

New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright presented the boutique with a formal citation acknowledging the first year and recognizing Emanuel New York's contribution to the city's independent retail and creative landscape. The citation was among the evening's defining moments.

For Victor dE Souza, whose work is defined by couture craftsmanship and a theatrical New York sensibility, the anniversary served as both a milestone and a statement of direction. Emanuel New York has never been positioned as an ordinary fragrance retailer; since opening, the boutique has functioned as a focused platform for niche fragrance, luxury skincare, clothing, and accessories.

Jessica Morre at Emanuel New York's first anniversary celebration
Jessica Morre at Emanuel New York's first anniversary celebrationPhoto Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni
Dustin Lujan, Rebecca Seawright, and Victor dE Souza at Emanuel New York's celebration
Dustin Lujan, Rebecca Seawright, and Victor dE Souza at Emanuel New York's first anniversary celebrationPhoto Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni

Notable attendees included Victor dE Souza, Dustin Lujan, Niles Ramadhin, Heilei Sahar, Jessica Moore, and Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright.

For more information, visit emanuelnewyork.com.

Emanuel New York at 329 West 39th Street is the exclusive NYC home of City Rhythm Perfumes, carrying niche fragrance, beauty, skincare, and fashion.
Victor dE Souza and Dustin Lujan at Emanuel New York anniversary event
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