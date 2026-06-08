Jeff Koons Designs Southampton Playhouse Summer Poster

Jeff Koons has designed the Southampton Playhouse's official summer season poster, and the artist will unveil the work in person on Friday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at the Playhouse at 43 Hill Street in Southampton. The unveiling opens the theater's summer season and is followed by a conversation between Koons and artistic director Eric Kohn from 4 to 5 p.m., in which the artist will discuss the poster and the influences behind it. Koons designed and donated the piece to the Playhouse, continuing the theater's annual tradition of an exclusive season poster.