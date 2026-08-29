From the Hamptons to Hallandale: Atlantic Village Launches a Saturday Style Series

At a Glance
Hallandale Beach has a new reason to keep Saturdays open. Atlantic Village, the mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination minutes from the ultra-exclusive Shell Bay Club, launches its Saturday Style Series on September 19, a monthly open-air market curated by The Bungalow Agency, the boutique consultancy known for producing retail experiences across South Florida, New York City, and the Hamptons.
The series unfolds across three fall Saturdays in the property's expansive, shaded open-air setting, each from noon to 6 p.m.: Saturday at the Village: The Refresh Edit on September 19, The Fall Edit on October 10, and The Holiday Edit on November 14. Each edition brings a customized roster of independent designers, small-batch brands, and direct-to-consumer concepts spanning fashion, accessories, activewear, children's products, pet-friendly goods, and beauty and wellness.
Interactive experiences run throughout, from charm bars to hat and handbag customization and beauty activations. Atlantic Village's own restaurants, fitness concepts, and wellness tenants join in with special experiences, classes, and cross-promotions, turning the market into a full Saturday out rather than a shopping stop.
Atlantic Village is at 601 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, with abundant complimentary parking including a covered multilevel garage and Tesla charging on site. Founded on the belief that style is an experience, The Bungalow Agency frames the series as a destination for discovery, community, and collaboration, a fitting next chapter for a property that has become a go-to for locals and visitors alike. More at atlanticvillage.com.
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