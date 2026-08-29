Events

From the Hamptons to Hallandale: Atlantic Village Launches a Saturday Style Series

Beginning September 19, the mixed-use destination debuts a monthly open-air market with The Bungalow Agency, pairing independent brands with charm bars, customization, and beauty activations.
Open-air courtyard at Atlantic Village with palm trees and cafe tables
The shaded open-air setting at Atlantic Village in Hallandale BeachFabian Giannattasio, Courtesy of Atlantic Village
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Atlantic Village launches its monthly Saturday Style Series September 19, curated by The Bungalow Agency.
  • Three fall editions run noon to 6 p.m.: The Refresh Edit (Sept 19), The Fall Edit (Oct 10), and The Holiday Edit (Nov 14).
  • Each edition gathers emerging fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands with interactive experiences.
  • Atlantic Village is at 601 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, with complimentary on-site parking.

Hallandale Beach has a new reason to keep Saturdays open. Atlantic Village, the mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination minutes from the ultra-exclusive Shell Bay Club, launches its Saturday Style Series on September 19, a monthly open-air market curated by The Bungalow Agency, the boutique consultancy known for producing retail experiences across South Florida, New York City, and the Hamptons.

Three Editions, One Shaded Setting

The series unfolds across three fall Saturdays in the property's expansive, shaded open-air setting, each from noon to 6 p.m.: Saturday at the Village: The Refresh Edit on September 19, The Fall Edit on October 10, and The Holiday Edit on November 14. Each edition brings a customized roster of independent designers, small-batch brands, and direct-to-consumer concepts spanning fashion, accessories, activewear, children's products, pet-friendly goods, and beauty and wellness.

Elevated view of the Atlantic Village mixed-use property and its landscaped walkways
Atlantic Village, the mixed-use destination at 601 N. Federal HighwayFabian Giannattasio, Courtesy of Atlantic Village

More Than a Market

Interactive experiences run throughout, from charm bars to hat and handbag customization and beauty activations. Atlantic Village's own restaurants, fitness concepts, and wellness tenants join in with special experiences, classes, and cross-promotions, turning the market into a full Saturday out rather than a shopping stop.

Warmly lit restaurant interior at Atlantic Village with glass walls and set tables
Dining at Atlantic Village, whose restaurants join the Saturday Style Series programmingFabian Giannattasio, Courtesy of Atlantic Village

The Details

Atlantic Village is at 601 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, with abundant complimentary parking including a covered multilevel garage and Tesla charging on site. Founded on the belief that style is an experience, The Bungalow Agency frames the series as a destination for discovery, community, and collaboration, a fitting next chapter for a property that has become a go-to for locals and visitors alike. More at atlanticvillage.com.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Miami
Events
Lifestyle
Fashion
Resident™ Magazine
resident.com