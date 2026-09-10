NYC Second Chance Rescue Honors John Paul DeJoria in Bridgehampton

At a Glance
NYC Second Chance Rescue brought its 5th Annual Concert for a Cause to a private estate in Bridgehampton on August 21, 2026, where the charity honored John Paul DeJoria, the entrepreneur, philanthropist and longtime animal advocate, and celebrated the world introduction of Pawpoint. Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti and platinum-selling artist Fabolous headlined the evening's performances.
The benefit supports an organization that has rescued more than 17,000 dogs and cats from overcrowded municipal shelters since its founding in 2009. A live auction, with items including a yacht charter donated by Lauren and Eddie Shapiro of NestSeekers, and a paddle raise brought in funds for the organization's work on behalf of animals.
DeJoria accepted the recognition with a nod to the charity's mission. "It is an honor to be recognized by NYC Second Chance Rescue. Their compassion, dedication, and commitment to animals are truly inspiring, and I am grateful to be part of an evening that will help so many animals in need," he said.
The honor came alongside the introduction of Pawpoint, which made its world debut at the Bridgehampton benefit.
Ashanti and Fabolous provided the evening's musical performances, giving the Hamptons benefit a headline act on each end of the bill. Notable attendees included Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose, Katie McEntee, John Paul DeJoria, Ashanti, Fabolous, Beth Stern, Daisy Toye, Carole Radziwill, Peter Cook, Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel, Blair Brandt, Margit Brandt, Eric Muschinski, Tina Guidipipietro and Rocco Guidipipietro.
NYC Second Chance Rescue acknowledged the support of its presenting sponsors, Alexander Capital Ventures LLC, Montauk Project and the Phenom Foundation, whose partnership helped make the evening possible.
Founded in 2009, NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving the most vulnerable dogs and cats from overcrowded municipal shelters. The organization specializes in large-breed dogs and in critically injured and medically complex cats and dogs that have nowhere else to turn.
Through its foster network and Adoption Center in Long Island City, the rescue provides medical care, rehabilitation and homes, and it helps keep pets with the families who love them through community programs and support. Those interested in adopting, fostering, donating or volunteering can visit nycsecondchancerescue.org.
For more information, visit nycsecondchancerescue.org.
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