NET-A-PORTER opens New York Fashion Week with Cindy Crawford at Straker's

Kaminetsky explained the thinking behind the night. "Incredible Women is about celebrating the women who inspire us through their confidence and individuality. New York Fashion Week felt like the perfect moment to bring our community together around that idea, and to celebrate Cindy as our September PORTER cover star. Cindy has had such an extraordinary impact on fashion and culture, and having her with us made the evening a fitting celebration of women and the community that continues to connect and inspire us."