NET-A-PORTER opens New York Fashion Week with Cindy Crawford at Straker's

At a Glance
NET-A-PORTER kicked off the first day of New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 10, 2026, with a chic and packed cocktail party that drew the cognoscenti of the fashion world to SoHo. Hosted by NET-A-PORTER CEO Heather Kaminetsky, the Incredible Women celebration brought together a curated community of VIPs, talent, press, friends of the brand and EIP customers for an evening devoted to fashion, culture and the women inspiring the industry today.
The setting was as newsworthy as the guest list. The party took place at Straker's, legendary chef Thomas Straker's first New York restaurant, which opened its doors for the evening exclusively ahead of its official debut later this month.
The evening also marked the launch of the September issue of PORTER, which spotlights the ultimate incredible woman, cover star Cindy Crawford. Crawford was in attendance to celebrate, joined by a group of influential women who continue to shape the fashion, entertainment, sport and music industries.
Kaminetsky explained the thinking behind the night. "Incredible Women is about celebrating the women who inspire us through their confidence and individuality. New York Fashion Week felt like the perfect moment to bring our community together around that idea, and to celebrate Cindy as our September PORTER cover star. Cindy has had such an extraordinary impact on fashion and culture, and having her with us made the evening a fitting celebration of women and the community that continues to connect and inspire us."
Guests dropping in at one of New York's newest destinations included Serena Williams, Katie Holmes, Emmy Rossum, Nara Smith, Madeline Brewer, Aurora James and Athena Calderone.
Designers were well represented too. Willy Chavarria, Wes Gordon and Christopher John Rogers joined the crowd, a fitting turnout for a party that opened a week of runway shows across the city.
As the very first event at the highly anticipated venue, the party gave guests an early look at what Straker has planned for downtown Manhattan. The chef showcased his culinary talents through a live experience for guests in the kitchen, cooking in view of the room rather than behind closed doors.
The space itself carries history. Straker's occupies the former home of Lucky Strike, the 90s SoHo hotspot, and it has retained that effortlessly chic vibe of the decade. For a fashion crowd, the address alone was worth the trip downtown.
The soundtrack to the evening came courtesy of friend of NET-A-PORTER Mia Moretti, who DJ'd throughout the night. Moretti brought her signature fusion of music, fashion and energy to the celebration, keeping the room moving well past the first round of cocktails.
Guests did not leave empty-handed. Each received PORTER's very first printed zine, created especially for New York Fashion Week, along with a bespoke You Are Incredible T-shirt.
It was a smart pairing of gifts: the zine as a keepsake of the September issue and the T-shirt as a wearable reminder of the evening's theme.
Opening-night parties can set the mood for the week that follows, and NET-A-PORTER's did exactly that. With Crawford on the cover of PORTER, Williams and Holmes in the room, Straker cooking and Moretti spinning, the evening felt like a snapshot of the community the retailer has built around its Incredible Women platform.
Straker's will open officially later this month. For one September night, though, the fashion world had it to itself.
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