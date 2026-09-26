Angel Ball Launch Party Kicks Off the Countdown to One of New York's Most Meaningful Galas

At a Glance
New York's fall gala season is officially gathering momentum, and one of its most anticipated philanthropic evenings has begun its countdown.
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research brought longtime friends and supporters together at Le Bar Penelope for the Angel Ball Launch Party, an intimate cocktail celebration offering a preview of what is to come when the annual black-tie Angel Ball returns to Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2026.
At the center of the evening was songwriter and philanthropist Denise Rich, who was joined by her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. Hilaria Baldwin, Melissa Gorga, Mia Rowe, Ross Pino and 2026 Angel Ball honoree Nicola Verses were among those who gathered in support of the Foundation and its mission to fund innovative cancer research.
The cocktails and convivial atmosphere may have set the mood, but behind the celebration remains a deeply personal story: a mother's determination to transform unimaginable loss into a legacy capable of helping others.
The annual Angel Ball honors the memory of Denise Rich's daughter, Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who died from acute myelogenous leukemia at just 27 years old.
That loss became the catalyst for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, whose mission focuses on funding innovative scientific research seeking more effective treatments for leukemia, lymphoma and related cancers.
It gives the glamorous annual event a purpose extending far beyond its red carpet.
For the Rich family, the Angel Ball is both intensely personal and deliberately forward-looking. Each year brings together philanthropy, medicine, entertainment and New York society around the same objective: supporting researchers working toward better outcomes for patients facing blood cancers.
The launch party provided a more intimate counterpart to the grandeur that awaits at Cipriani Wall Street.
Denise Rich mingled alongside Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter as supporters gathered at Le Bar Penelope. Hilaria Baldwin and Melissa Gorga joined the evening, as did Mia Rowe and Ross Pino.
Nicola Verses had an additional reason to celebrate. The philanthropist and entrepreneur will be among this year's Angel Ball honorees when the main event arrives in October.
Guests sipped canned cocktails from beverage sponsor Honky Dory as conversation centered on the upcoming gala and the Foundation's work.
This year's honorees bring together entertainment, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.
Singer, actress and philanthropist Lynda Carter will be recognized for her philanthropic work and commitment to raising awareness for blood cancer research. Six-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick will also be honored, alongside Nicola Verses.
The combination is characteristic of the Angel Ball, which has long used the reach of entertainment and celebrity to bring greater visibility to its underlying mission.
The evening will have plenty of musical firepower as well.
Grammy and Tony-nominated performer Deborah Cox is set to serve as emcee, while multi-Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Shaggy will take the stage for a live performance.
Star Jones and Dr. Stephen D. Nimer are also scheduled to make special appearances, adding to an evening that traditionally draws figures from entertainment, business, philanthropy, medicine and New York's social world.
The setting is equally fitting. Cipriani Wall Street has become synonymous with some of Manhattan's most elaborate black-tie benefits, and the soaring former banking hall provides the theatrical backdrop expected of an event that mixes serious fundraising with a major New York night out.
The launch party at Le Bar Penelope was ultimately just the opening act.
When guests gather at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2026, the gowns, performances and famous faces will inevitably attract attention. Yet the enduring significance of the Angel Ball lies in why those people are in the room.
What began with the loss of Gabrielle Rich Aouad has become a philanthropic tradition built around carrying her memory forward through scientific research.
That balance between celebration and purpose has helped the Angel Ball maintain a distinctive place on New York's social calendar. It can be glamorous without losing sight of its origins, and star-studded without allowing celebrity to become the entire story.
For one cocktail-filled evening at Le Bar Penelope, the countdown began.
In October, New York will dress for the occasion.
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