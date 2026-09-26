Dobel Tequila Closes Out the US Open With a High-Wattage Manhattan After-Party

At a Glance
New York may have been in full Fashion Week mode, but on Saturday night, tennis proved it could command a guest list every bit as glamorous.
As the US Open headed into its final weekend and the fashion crowd descended on Manhattan, Dobel Tequila, the Official Tequila of the US Open, hosted the Official US Open After Party on September 12, 2026 at Mēdüzā Mediterrania. Following the Women's Finals, the Noble 33 hotspot was transformed into a late-night celebration where Grand Slam energy collided with New York nightlife.
And the crossover was unmistakable. Tennis legend Maria Sharapova mingled alongside models Coco Rocha, Chanel Iman and Ashley Graham, creating the kind of sports-meets-fashion moment that could only happen in New York in September.
The timing made the evening particularly compelling. The end of the US Open and beginning of New York Fashion Week have increasingly created a near-seamless stretch of celebrity events across the city, and this year the overlap was impossible to ignore.
While designers, editors and models moved between runway presentations and Fashion Week dinners, the US Open's Finals Weekend generated its own high-profile social scene. At Mēdüzā, the worlds converged.
Sharapova and Chanel Iman were spotted catching up over Dobel Tequila cocktails and passed hors d'oeuvres, while Coco Rocha attended with husband James Conran. Ashley Graham arrived with friends and settled into the party as the DJ kept the room moving well beyond dinner.
It was less a traditional sports after-party than a polished Manhattan nightlife affair, with tennis providing the reason to celebrate and fashion supplying plenty of the evening's style.
Sharapova naturally brought Grand Slam pedigree to the room. The former world No. 1 and five-time major singles champion was joined by a guest list spanning modeling, television and entertainment.
Coco Rocha and James Conran toasted with the evening's signature Ace Palomas, while Chanel Iman mingled with Sharapova. Ashley Graham and friends took in the DJ-driven atmosphere as the party gathered momentum.
Bachelor Nation couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour were also among the guests, along with model Julez Smith and television personalities Dale Moss and Jason Tartick. Tartick attended with his fiancée, Kathryn Hurley.
The result was a crowd that reflected exactly what makes the US Open such a distinctly New York sporting event. Tennis may be at its center, but fashion, food, celebrity and nightlife have become an increasingly visible part of the experience surrounding the matches.
If the guest list brought the star power, the evening's most theatrical serve came courtesy of Dobel 50 Cristalino.
Guests were invited to experience the ultra-premium Cristalino through a tequila luge, paired, in suitably decadent fashion, with caviar bumps. Tartick and Hurley were among those who tried the pairing.
Elsewhere, Mēdüzā's Grand Slam Pours menu kept the tennis theme going with cocktails built around Dobel Tequila. The drinks ranged from bright, citrus-forward combinations to richer serves designed for the late-night setting.
Rocha and Conran opted for the Ace Paloma, while other guests circulated with curated Dobel cocktails as passed bites emerged from the Mēdüzā kitchen.
The location proved particularly suited to the occasion. Known for its dramatic interiors and energetic dining room, Mēdüzā Mediterrania gave the tournament's official celebration a decidedly downtown sensibility without losing the polish expected of a Finals Weekend event.
Once the formalities were over, the evening shifted decisively into party mode. The DJ turned up the tempo, cocktails continued to circulate and guests danced into the early hours.
It also offered a reminder that during one particularly packed September weekend, New York effectively had two major social circuits operating simultaneously.
Fashion Week may have owned the runways, but the US Open closing celebrations had their own fashion icons, supermodels and celebrities. At Dobel's Official US Open After Party, the line between the two worlds all but disappeared.
Finals Weekend has become part sporting spectacle, part hospitality experience and part cultural happening, with an after-hours scene capable of going head-to-head with Fashion Week itself.
And at Mēdüzā, there was little question that New York's tennis crowd was ready for one final serve.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.