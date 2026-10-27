Alberto Luzzi Celebrates One Year at His SoHo Flagship With Champagne and Caviar

At a Glance
Italian jewelry designer Alberto Luzzi marked the first year of his flagship SoHo store at 102 Thompson Street with a celebration that drew more than 200 well-wishers.
Luzzi and business partner Nic Canal welcomed guests for an evening of champagne, caviar and a viewing of the designer's fine-jewelry collection and one-of-a-kind creations. Guests toasted the first year of the business and shared a slice of anniversary cake.
Luzzi has spent more than two decades in jewelry design, creating pieces defined by sculptural form, texture, movement and color. The collections run from sterling silver and gold vermeil, including the house's signature silver mesh, to fine jewelry in 14K and 18K gold with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and aquamarines, with engagement rings and custom-made pieces.
Alberto Luzzi is a fine jewelry house in SoHo, New York, founded by Roman designer Alberto Luzzi and his business partner Nicolas Canal. The collections are designed in New York and crafted in Italy and Bali. The flagship store is at 102 Thompson Street. For more information, visit albertoluzzi.com.
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