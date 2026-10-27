Events

Alberto Luzzi Celebrates One Year at His SoHo Flagship With Champagne and Caviar

The Italian jewelry designer and partner Nic Canal welcomed more than 200 guests to 102 Thompson Street for an evening of fine jewelry and anniversary cake.
Two men in dark suits stand behind an anniversary cake in a jewelry boutique
Nic Canal and Alberto Luzzi at the first anniversary celebration of the Alberto Luzzi flagship in SoHo.Vital Agibalow
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Alberto Luzzi celebrated the first anniversary of his SoHo flagship at 102 Thompson Street, New York, with more than 200 guests.
  • Luzzi and business partner Nic Canal hosted an evening of champagne, caviar, a viewing of the fine-jewelry collection and anniversary cake.
  • Collections range from sterling silver and gold vermeil to 14K and 18K gold with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and aquamarines, including engagement rings and custom pieces.
  • Designed in New York and crafted in Italy and Bali, the house draws on Luzzi's more than two decades in jewelry design.

Italian jewelry designer Alberto Luzzi marked the first year of his flagship SoHo store at 102 Thompson Street with a celebration that drew more than 200 well-wishers.

Luzzi and business partner Nic Canal welcomed guests for an evening of champagne, caviar and a viewing of the designer's fine-jewelry collection and one-of-a-kind creations. Guests toasted the first year of the business and shared a slice of anniversary cake.

Two Decades of Sculptural Jewelry Design

Luzzi has spent more than two decades in jewelry design, creating pieces defined by sculptural form, texture, movement and color. The collections run from sterling silver and gold vermeil, including the house's signature silver mesh, to fine jewelry in 14K and 18K gold with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and aquamarines, with engagement rings and custom-made pieces.

The lit storefront of the Alberto Luzzi boutique at night with a dark facade
The Alberto Luzzi flagship at 102 Thompson Street, SoHo.Vital Agibalow
Necklaces and earrings displayed on busts in a lit boutique window
Pieces from the Alberto Luzzi collection in the boutique window.Vital Agibalow
A white and gold sheet cake reading Happy 1 Year Anniversary with the Alberto Luzzi logo
The anniversary cake marking one year of the SoHo flagship.Vital Agibalow
A woman in a leopard-print dress stands among jewelry display cases
Carmen D'Alessio at the Alberto Luzzi celebration.Vital Agibalow

About Alberto Luzzi

Alberto Luzzi is a fine jewelry house in SoHo, New York, founded by Roman designer Alberto Luzzi and his business partner Nicolas Canal. The collections are designed in New York and crafted in Italy and Bali. The flagship store is at 102 Thompson Street. For more information, visit albertoluzzi.com.

A man in a navy blazer stands beside a jewelry display case
Alberto Luzzi at the celebration.Vital Agibalow
A necklace of black onyx links and gold with a pink pendant on a display bust
A black onyx and gold necklace with a pink stone pendant from the collection.Vital Agibalow
A man in a suit and a woman in black pose beneath the Alberto Luzzi store sign
Nic Canal and Agnes at the anniversary celebration.Vital Agibalow
Two men in dark suits stand behind an anniversary cake in a jewelry boutique
Italian Elegance Meets the Hamptons as Alberto Luzzi Celebrates a Successful Jewelry Show Debut

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