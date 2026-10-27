Dalia Forman Design Brings The Language of Color to CONTEXT Art Miami

At a Glance
Dalia Forman Design will present The Language of Color at CONTEXT Art Miami from December 1 through 6, 2026, an exhibition of international artists whose work explores the relationship between color, texture, craftsmanship and human emotion. Set within Miami Art Week, it invites collectors, designers and art enthusiasts to see how artistic expression crosses cultural boundaries through a shared visual language.
The exhibition brings together New York ceramic artist Peter Lane, Israeli painter Marc Provisor, Argentine textile designer Carolina Pavetto by Mantara and Argentine painter Nestor Neyret. Through sculpture, painting, lighting and traditional textile techniques, it traces a path from the physical transformation of natural materials to the complexities of modern life.
At the heart of the exhibition is Flourish, a sculptural lamp created in collaboration between Dalia Forman and Peter Lane. Combining Lane's ceramic craftsmanship with Forman's design vision, the work carries a dramatic black-and-bronze patina that changes with the light. By day, its form commands attention through rich texture and a dark, earthy presence. By night, illumination reveals another character, turning a functional object into a glowing statement.
Based in Brooklyn, Lane is known for monumental ceramic furniture, architectural installations and decorative works. Working from his 10,000-square-foot studio, he uses physically demanding techniques that celebrate the raw, elemental character of clay. His creations have been incorporated into projects by architects and interior designers including Peter Marino, Chahan Minassian, Jamie Bush and Emily Summers. The collaboration with Forman brings that language into contemporary lighting, where sculpture and function meet.
The exploration of color continues in the paintings of Marc Provisor, whose work reflects a personal relationship with beauty, conflict and resilience. Born in Philadelphia and based between Israel and New York, Provisor draws on his experiences of war, memory and the human condition in compositions that move between abstraction and recognizable forms. His warm reds and cool blues set up an emotional dialogue between urgency and tranquility.
For Provisor, painting became a way to process military service, beginning during the 1982 Lebanon War when a friend gave him a watercolor set. That early encounter grew into a career of exhibitions in Israel, Europe and the United States. His paintings continue to explore the fragile balance between beauty and chaos, a counterpoint to the exhibition's sculptural and textile works.
The relationship between color and cultural memory takes another form in the work of Carolina Pavetto by Mantara, whose textiles celebrate the ancestral weaving traditions of Argentina's Santiago del Estero region. Her featured work, El color del Oro (The Color of Gold), transforms sheep's wool into a richly textured composition using the traditional Chusi cut-pile technique and natural dyes. Its deep golden-yellow tones recall the warmth of the earth and honor the generations of artisans whose skills continue to shape contemporary textile design.
Mantara places craftsmanship, sustainability and community at the center of its process, working with artisans to preserve traditional techniques while developing contemporary designs. Within The Language of Color, the work offers visitors a tactile encounter with color and shows how natural materials and inherited knowledge become contemporary expression.
Completing the presentation is Argentine painter Nestor Neyret, whose visual language draws on the energy of urban life and the emotional complexities of modern society. Born in Rosario, Argentina, Neyret trained in graphic design and industrial textile design before establishing a studio in Barcelona's Gothic Quarter. His compositions use strong geometric planes, bold black outlines and contrasting colors to build narratives about identity, human relationships and the tensions of contemporary life.
Together, the four artists offer distinct perspectives on what color can express, from clay turned into illuminated sculpture to the emotional intensity of painting and the cultural resonance of handwoven textiles. Rather than treating color as decoration, the presentation explores its capacity to communicate memory, identity, conflict and beauty.
Born in Argentina, Dalia Forman moved to the United States in 2001 and graduated with honors from the New York School of Interior Design. Combining fine art, craftsmanship and interior design, she has built an international presence through projects and exhibitions including Salon Art + Design at New York's Park Avenue Armory in 2022, the Argentine Consulate during New York Design Week in 2024, the Hamptons Fine Art Fair in 2025 and The Winter Show in 2026, where she served as a design partner.
Founded in 2023, Dalia Forman Design is a New York City gallery and showroom at the intersection of luxury interiors, contemporary art and heritage craftsmanship. Working with an international network of artists and artisans across South America, the United States and Israel, Forman offers fine art, murals and wallpapers, rugs, furniture, lighting and custom installations, connecting makers with collectors, interior designers, foundations and museums. For more information, visit daliaforman.com.
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