The Bridge X 2026: Inside the Hamptons' Most Coveted Automotive Invitation

Marking its tenth anniversary in 2026, The Bridge X once again brought an extraordinary collection of rare automobiles and luxury tastemakers to the sweeping fairways of The Bridge golf club in Bridgehampton. Set against the historic grounds of the former Bridgehampton Race Circuit, the event has evolved into far more than an automotive showcase. It is a convergence of design, heritage, and culture, where some of the world's most exceptional automobiles share the spotlight with haute horology, bespoke craftsmanship, private aviation, and luxury fashion.