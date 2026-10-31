The Bridge X 2026: Inside the Hamptons' Most Coveted Automotive Invitation

At a Glance
There are automotive exhibitions, and then there is The Bridge, one of the most coveted invitations on the Hamptons social calendar. Held each September as the frenetic summer season draws to a close, this invitation-only gathering has become a fitting finale to the East End's whirlwind of glamorous parties, charity galas, and exclusive social events.
Marking its tenth anniversary in 2026, The Bridge X once again brought an extraordinary collection of rare automobiles and luxury tastemakers to the sweeping fairways of The Bridge golf club in Bridgehampton. Set against the historic grounds of the former Bridgehampton Race Circuit, the event has evolved into far more than an automotive showcase. It is a convergence of design, heritage, and culture, where some of the world's most exceptional automobiles share the spotlight with haute horology, bespoke craftsmanship, private aviation, and luxury fashion.
Presented by Mercedes-Benz USA, this year's milestone edition also celebrated 140 years of the iconic automotive marque, bringing together legendary classics, contemporary hypercars, and innovations in mobility.
Unlike traditional concours events, The Bridge eschews competitions and awards in favor of a more intimate, curated experience. For its discerning guests, the appeal is as much about the company and setting as the remarkable automobiles on display, a fitting final flourish to another extraordinary Hamptons summer season.
Few automotive gatherings can claim a setting as meaningful as The Bridge.
Originally designed by Grumman engineers and constructed in 1957, the Bridgehampton Race Circuit occupied more than 500 acres overlooking Peconic Bay. Established after New York prohibited racing on public roads, the circuit became an important destination in the evolution of American motorsport.
When the property faced potential development, automotive enthusiast Robert Rubin ultimately helped preserve its legacy. Rubin, who acquired the property in 1981, later established The Bridge golf club in 2002, transforming the former racing grounds while maintaining their connection to motorsport history.
Today, that heritage provides the backdrop for an event that feels less like a conventional car show and more like a private gathering of collectors united by an appreciation for automotive artistry.
The Bridge was established through a collaboration among Rubin, luxury communications executive Shamin Abas, and Manhattan attorney and longtime collector Jeffrey Einhorn.
Its tenth anniversary reinforced the enduring appeal of an experience where the location itself is as compelling as the automobiles assembled upon it.
The Bridge X coincided with another significant milestone: the 140th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz.
As presenting sponsor, Mercedes-Benz USA created "Lines of Motion," an expansive artistic installation tracing the marque's evolution through color, movement, and design.
Extending from The Bridge Pro Shop across the surrounding grounds, the installation offered a visual interpretation of automotive progress, beginning with Carl Benz's pioneering 1886 automobile patent and continuing through contemporary advances in performance and technology.
Among the standout vehicles were multiple examples of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, a model admired for its sculptural design and engineering legacy.
Representing the opposite end of the performance spectrum was the Mercedes-AMG ONE, a modern hypercar that translates Formula 1-inspired technology into a road-going automobile.
The juxtaposition of these vehicles underscored an important theme of the gathering: innovation and heritage are not opposing forces but complementary elements of an enduring automotive legacy.
For collectors, the presentation illustrated how design, technical achievement, rarity, and historical significance contribute to an automobile's cultural importance.
Perhaps the most visually compelling displays were those that transformed individual automobiles into larger artistic compositions.
Sixteen Ferrari Testarossas assembled across the driving range created a striking tribute to one of the most recognizable Italian sports cars of the late twentieth century.
Elsewhere, Ferraris finished in varying shades of green offered an unexpected perspective on a marque traditionally associated with red.
Porsche enthusiasts encountered a carefully arranged collection of white 911 RS models spanning multiple generations, alongside an ombré presentation of green Porsches.
These color-coordinated displays reflected The Bridge's distinctive curatorial approach, inviting visitors to appreciate the evolution of design language across decades.
A starting grid on Paddock Four featured racing automobiles dating from the 1950s to the present, while additional supercars and hypercars demonstrated the breadth of contemporary automotive engineering.
Ferrari North America also presented a curated collection on the croquet lawn, while Dutch manufacturer Spyker made its Bridge debut with the limited-edition C8 Preliator XXV.
Rather than focusing exclusively on performance specifications or market values, the displays highlighted the aesthetic and historical dimensions that make certain automobiles particularly compelling to enthusiasts and collectors.
Beyond the celebrated Italian and German marques, The Bridge X offered a closer look at the growing appreciation for bespoke automotive design.
Twisted Automotive showcased two individually commissioned classic Land Rover Defenders, each requiring more than 2,500 hours of craftsmanship. The vehicles featured exclusive finishes, including a distinctive Hyperion Blue created for the occasion.
The company also previewed its 500-horsepower TRRC through a precision scale model ahead of its planned full-scale American debut in October.
Expedition Motor Company presented a dramatically reimagined Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf. Originally built for European military service, the vehicle underwent a comprehensive restoration requiring more than 2,500 labor hours and emerged with a 430-horsepower LS3 V8 engine.
Aston Martin contributed two bespoke vehicles, while Luminari Motor Company introduced its SLV63, described by the company as the "Rolling Trunk."
These presentations illustrated an increasingly visible dimension of automotive luxury: the desire for vehicles that combine recognizable heritage with individualized craftsmanship.
For collectors, such creations offer an alternative to conventional production models, emphasizing personal expression and the specialized expertise involved in restoration and customization.
The connection between exceptional automobiles and fine watchmaking has long been rooted in precision engineering, mechanical innovation, and an appreciation for enduring design.
At The Bridge X, Swiss watchmaker Breguet brought this relationship to life through a working atelier featuring demonstrations of traditional watchmaking techniques.
A Master Guillocheur demonstrated the intricate art of guilloché engraving using an antique rose-engine machine, while a Master Watchmaker assembled and disassembled mechanical movements before guests.
Among the notable timepieces were the Experimentale 1, featuring a magnetic escapement, and the award-winning Souscription 2025BH.
Six new tourbillon models commemorated 225 years since Breguet's invention of the complication, while historic automotive timepieces originally created for the Bugatti Royale and Lamborghini Diablo connected the worlds of horology and motoring.
The presentation offered a compelling reminder that both fine watches and collectible automobiles derive much of their appeal from the human expertise, technical ingenuity, and meticulous craftsmanship behind their creation.
While historic automobiles dominated much of the landscape, The Bridge X also looked toward the future of transportation.
Volvo introduced its new all-electric EX60 in a presentation accompanied by a live performance from pianist and composer Chloe Flower.
The debut was complemented by a display of Volvo models spanning several generations, including the 1957 PV444E, 1972 P1800E, 1995 850 T-5R, and contemporary XC90 T8.
Aviation innovation added another dimension to the gathering.
Blade, a Joby Company, presented a full-scale model of Joby's S4 electric aircraft, while Pivotal brought its electric aircraft to the grounds for demonstrations.
The Twenty Five offered guests an immersive simulator experience featuring its one-of-a-kind Seaglider.
Together, these exhibits suggested how emerging transportation technologies may eventually influence the experience of private mobility, particularly among affluent travelers who value convenience, innovation, and distinctive experiences.
Although automobiles remained the centerpiece, The Bridge X demonstrated how automotive collecting increasingly intersects with other luxury pursuits.
Mytheresa, the event's exclusive luxury fashion partner, created an immersive men's lounge featuring curated designer clothing, bespoke tailoring, shoe-shining services, and premium cigars.
Motor Club New York made its debut at the event with a pop-up clubhouse overlooking the eighteenth hole, creating a social environment for enthusiasts.
Merrill, a Bank of America company, returned with its private lounge, while The Hangar Group offered a virtual reality experience allowing guests to explore its spaces and envision their customization potential.
Moët Hennessy participated as the exclusive wine and spirits partner, adding another element to the gathering's hospitality experience.
The event also embraced a playful sense of nostalgia through an Americana-inspired drive-in movie installation featuring automotive film highlights narrated by Rubin.
Nearby, a vintage-style taxi stand and bus stop included a 1973 GMC New Look Bus and yellow sports cars reimagined as taxis.
These creative installations reinforced the idea that automotive culture extends beyond ownership and collecting. It also encompasses shared memories, visual storytelling, and the cultural influence of the automobile.
The anniversary festivities extended beyond the invitation-only gathering.
On Sunday, September 20, Cars & Coffee, presented by 1600 Veloce, welcomed the public to the Bridgehampton Museum for a morning devoted to classic, vintage, exotic, and specialty vehicles.
The complimentary event created an opportunity for the broader automotive community to participate in the weekend's celebrations.
The festivities concluded with The Bridge at Topping Rose House, an intimate garden gathering celebrating Mercedes-Benz's 140th anniversary.
Limited to 500 guests, the event combined a display of Mercedes-Benz automobiles with cuisine from acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
Importantly, ticket proceeds benefited Heart of the Hamptons, a Southampton-based nonprofit providing food pantry services and emergency assistance to local individuals and families.
The charitable component offered a meaningful conclusion to a weekend devoted to exceptional automobiles and the community surrounding them.
Ten years after its founding, The Bridge has developed an identity that distinguishes it from more conventional automotive showcases.
Its significance lies not in competition, spectacle, or the pursuit of superlatives, but in the thoughtful presentation of automobiles as cultural artifacts worthy of preservation and appreciation.
The combination of rare vehicles, historic surroundings, exceptional craftsmanship, and carefully curated experiences reflects a broader understanding of modern luxury, one increasingly defined by access, authenticity, heritage, and meaningful connections.
To commemorate its tenth anniversary, The Bridge introduced a limited-edition fashion capsule collection and a special anniversary book documenting the history of the property and the event.
Both serve as reminders that the gathering's legacy extends beyond any single weekend.
As automotive technology continues to evolve and the collecting world embraces new generations of enthusiasts, The Bridge occupies a distinctive position between past and future.
For those fortunate enough to receive an invitation, the gathering represents more than an opportunity to admire extraordinary automobiles. It is a celebration of a shared passion, a tribute to automotive history, and one of the most memorable ways to close the Hamptons summer social season.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.